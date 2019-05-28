Free shredding event at Festival Shopping Center June 8

The Festival at Bel Air Shopping Center is sponsoring a free shredding event 9 a.m. to noon June 8. Here are the details provided:

Festival at Bel Air announces a first-ever FREE SHREDDING EVENT held at the shopping center on Saturday, June 8



Bel Air, Maryland: The public is invited to a FREE SHREDDING EVENT, being held in the Festival at Bel Air shopping center, Route 24 at Bel Air South Parkway, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 9 am till noon, rain or shine! The event is free to all, sponsored by the FESTIVAL AT BEL AIR. Shredding services are supplied by Chesapeak Shredding of Forest Hill, Maryland, who are setting up their shredding truck in the parking lot by the Festival Storm Water Pond, in front of Rite Aid.

The public may bring any kind of paper product to be shredded. Documents must be free of hard covers, binders and binder clips, but staples and paper clips are allowed. All shredding will be recycled.



“We believe that this is the first-ever Shredding Event held for the general public at the Festival,” says Michael Blum, coordinator of promotions at the center. “Some of our tenants have held shredding events for their patrons, but this event is open to the entire greater Bel Air community, totally free of charge, with no commercial side,” Blum adds. “Anyone can simply drive into the lot, find the shredding truck in the large parking lot next to the Storm Water Pond, and unload as much as they can bring in!”

For more information, visit http://festivalatbelair.com or look up the Festival on Facebook.

