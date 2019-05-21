Harford County Public Library recognized for its marketing campaign

Marketing Specialist Megan Baker, Marketing and Communications Administrator Leslie Greenly Smith and Lead Graphic Designer on the “Come In, We’re Awesome” campaign Carrie Yocum share the first Excellence in Marketing Award presented by the Maryland Library Association to Harford County Public Library May 3. (Photo courtesy of Stephanie Detorie)





The Maryland Library Association recognized the Harford County Public Library’s “Come In, We’re Awesome” campaign with an Excellence in Marketing Award at the association’s May 3 conference. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Public Library Receives first Excellence in Marketing Award from the Maryland Library Association

‘Come In, We’re Awesome’ campaign competed against 31 entrants from around the state

Belcamp, Md., May 20, 2019 — Harford County Public Library received the first Excellence in Marketing Award from the Maryland Library Association at its annual conference May 3. The award was for the library’s “Come In, We’re Awesome” campaign and was selected for top honors among 32 entries submitted by public and academic libraries from across Maryland.

The goal of the “Come In, We’re Awesome” campaign was to make Harford County residents aware of the many services and products offered by the library and to encourage them to visit the library either in person or online. Submitted designs utilizing the “Come In, We’re Awesome” campaign were an annual report, tote bag, advertisement, mobile-device charger and a wrap on the library’s delivery truck.

“What an incredible honor it is for our marketing team, under the direction of Marketing and Communications Administrator Leslie Greenly Smith to receive the first-ever Excellence in Marketing Award from the Maryland Library Association,” said Mary Hastler, CEO. “The team does quality work every single day on projects that help our customers learn more about Harford County Public Library and the many resources and programs we offer. I am super proud of them, and thank the Maryland Library Association for recognizing their excellent work.”

Five experts in marketing and/or design from around the state judged the entries. Each submission was judged on four criteria: product originality, measureable results, quality of the campaign and campaign design. Additional points were given for audience appeal, presentation of information in a clear and informative way, attractive appearance, appropriateness of design/graphics/photos and uniqueness of format.

The Excellence in Marketing Award was established to recognize the talent of communications and marketing professionals within Maryland libraries and to share ideas, learn from peers and validate the importance of library marketing.

The “Come in, We’re Awesome” campaign was honored last summer by the New York City-based magazine, Graphic Design USA, with its American Inhouse Design Award™.

In addition, the library’s Choose Civility Harford County campaign was recognized in the fall with an American Graphic Design Awards™ for creative use of stock imagery by Graphic Design USA.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. More than 1.6 million visitors use library services and resources each year. In 2018 Harford County Public Library was named one of America’s Star Libraries for the eighth time by Library Journal. It was also the recipient of a 2018 Graphic Design USA American Inhouse Design Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.