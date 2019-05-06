Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health’s Robin Luxon and Patricia D. and M. Scot Kaufman Cancer Center named 2019 Health Care Heroes by The Daily Record

The Daily Record honors University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health’s Robin Luxon and Patricia D. and M. Scot Kaufman Cancer Center with its 2019 Health Care Heroes Awards. Here are the details provided:

Baltimore, Md. — The Daily Record selected Robin Luxon, senior vice president for corporate planning, marketing and business development at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, and the Patricia D. and M. Scot Kaufman Cancer Center at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center to receive 2019 Health Care Heroes Awards.

Robin Luxon

Luxon will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. The Kaufman Cancer Center will receive the Advancements and Innovation in Health Care Award.

“We are so fortunate to have Robin Luxon on our senior leadership team. Her knowledge, professionalism and can-do outlook have helped University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health advance on so many significant initiatives,” said Lyle E. Sheldon, FACHE, president/CEO of UM UCH. “One of those projects was the Kaufman Cancer Center. Robin led the establishment of the KCC, which has received much praise by patients, their family members and friends, and our community. The Health Care Heroes Awards for Robin and the KCC are much deserved.”

As home to several renowned medical and federal institutions, Maryland is a national leader in health care research and development. The Daily Record’s Health Care Heroes Awards honor those organizations and individuals who have made an impact on the quality of health care within our state. The winners were selected by The Daily Record and business and health care leaders.

The award categories are:

Advancements and Innovation in Health Care, which recognizes organizations that have made significant strides within the health care community

Community Outreach/Education Hero, an award that honors individuals and organizations that have helped the community they serve by providing support and education

Lifetime Achievement, an honor that recognizes individuals in the health care community whose body of work in their careers makes them stand out from their peers

Nurse of the Year, which honors nurses who have performed in exemplary ways

Physician of the Year, an award that honors physicians whose job performances are considered exemplary by patients and peers

“This year’s Health Care Heroes work tirelessly to provide exceptional care to those in need. They dedicate themselves to making a positive impact on the lives of others,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “We at The Daily Record are pleased to honor these organizations and individuals who are advancing medicine, patient care and treatment through creative ideas, innovative thinking and meeting the needs of the community.”

The 2019 Health Care Heroes Awards will be presented June 27 at a breakfast starting at 7:30 a.m. at the Radisson Hotel Baltimore Downtown-Inner Harbor, 101 West Fayette Street in Baltimore. The event hashtag is #TDRawards.

Winners will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the June 28 issue of The Daily Record and will be available online at www.TheDailyRecord.com.

The event partner of The Daily Record’s 2019 Health Care Heroes Awards is the Maryland Hospital Association.

For more information about sponsorships and tickets for The Daily Record’s 2019 Health Care Heroes Awards, visit www.TheDailyRecord.com or call 443-524-8161.

About The Daily Record

2019 Health Care Heroes Awards

Advancements and Innovation in Health Care:

Gilchrist, elder and hospice care

Kaiser Permanente, community health initiatives

Patricia D. and M. Scot Kaufman Cancer Center, advancements in cancer treatment

LifeBridge Health, BioIncubator

Lorien Health Services, advancements in nursing care

Community Outreach/Education Hero:

Individual:

Panagis Galiatsatos, MD, MHS, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

Asma Inge-Hanif, Inge Benevolent Ministries dba Muslimat Al Nisaa Shelter

Dr. William (Bill) Leahy, Ingleside

Dr. Marlene Mahipat, Mediquest, LLC

Annette March-Grier, Roberta’s House

Organization:

American Cancer Society

Baltimore Child Abuse Center Inc., a 501(c)3 subsidiary of LifeBridge Health

Casey Cares Foundation

Keswick

Population Health, Howard County General Hospital

Western Maryland Health System

Robin Luxon, RN, BSN, MBA, FACHE, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health

Dr. William Regine, MD, FACR, FACRO, University of Maryland School of Medicine

Nurse of the Year:

Karen Evans, Roland Park Place

Kristina A. Gambrell, RN, BSN, IBCLC, Sinai Hospital

Dona Griffin, MedStar Montgomery Medical Center

Lisa Rogers, Lorien Health Services

Catherine C. Ware BSN, RN-BC, CCRN-K, Meritus Medical Center

Physician of the Year:

Crystal Watkins Johansson, Sheppard Pratt /Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Mark R. Katlic, MD, MMM, FACS, Sinai Hospital, a LifeBridge Health Hospital

Kristen Nelson, Sinai Hospital, a LifeBridge Health Hospital



