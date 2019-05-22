Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (May 24-26)

Rogue Swan Presents its newest vaudeville: “The Last Call” 8 p.m. May 24 and 25 at The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union St. in Havre de Grace.

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include Rogue Swan presentation of “The Last Call” at The Cultural Center at the Opera House Friday and Saturday, Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Fourth Fridays event and a Press-a-Posie event at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center on Sunday.

Friday, May 24

Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Fourth Fridays event, May 24

Harford County’s best block party is Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Fourth Fridays coming up 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 24 with local live music, beer and wine garden, delicious food from Black Eyed Suzie’s, pit beef from Main Street Tower, face painting, games and more. The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Fourth Fridays features a different local band each month and the admission is always FREE. Plenty of parking is available throughout Downtown Bel Air. All parking is free in Downtown Bel Air on weekends and after 5 pm on weekdays. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/270207247248740/

Rogue Swan presents “The Last Call”, May 24 & 25

Rogue Swan Presents Its Newest Vaudeville: The Last Call 8 p.m. May 24 and 25 at The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union St. in Havre de Grace. Tickets are $15 to $20 and can be purchased at https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/rogue-swan/

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, May 24

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.



Hays-Heighe House open house, May 24

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx

Saturday, May 25

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, May 25

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market celebrates 44 years of serving locally produced fruit, produce, meats and more to the Harford County community this season. The market takes place every Saturday April 13 through December 21 at the Mary Risteau Courthouse parking lot at 2 S. Bond Street in downtown Bel Air. Market hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. April through mid-November and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. mid-November until the Saturday before Christmas. For details, visit https://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/





Havre de Grace Farmers Market, May 25

The Havre de Grace Farmers Market opened May 4 and continues through Nov. 23. Market hours are 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Hutchins Park on Congress Ave. The HdG Farmers Market has a diverse selection of produce, breads, treats, dairy products, and honey. Along with prepared foods, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com/





Sunday, May 26

Press-a-Posie event at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, May 26

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting a Press-a-Posie event 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 26. Witness the wonderful colors and variety of spring “blooming” around the Center. Collect flowers to dry using a microwave press, and create a beautifully adorned craft. The event is for ages 5 to adult. The fee is $5 per person. To register visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/225/Parks-Recreation

and click on “County Program Registration”.

Coming next . . .

Diced! Food Fight for Our Farmers challenge, June 3

The chef challenge, Diced! Food Fight for Our Farmers, will take place at The Vandiver Inn in Havre de Grace on June 3 at 6:30 p.m. Money raised will benefit the Harford Community College Foundation’s Harford County Farm Fair Scholarship. More information and tickets may be found at harford.edu/gather.



Ayres Chapel Church Community Open House, June 15

Ayres Chapel Church hosts a Community Open House from 12 – 3 p.m. June 15. The open house features food, fun activities for kids, veteran appreciation and live music. This event is free to the public. Corner of Rt 23 (Norrisville RD) and Ayres Chapel Road White Hall, MD 21161.



Smokin and Shuckin fundraiser, June 21

The Harford County Education Foundation will host an inaugural annual fundraiser, Smokin and Shuckin, on Friday, June 21st, 2019 from 6-10 p.m. at the Richlin Catering and Event Center, located in Edgewood, MD. Proceeds from the fundraiser will help support public school students, to ensure they have the resources needed to succeed in school, work and life. Additional information about the event and sponsorships can be found at www.harfordeducation.org. Individual tickets can be purchased for $65 via the website.

Ongoing . . .

Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics Exhibit, Feb. 7 – June 1

The Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics exhibit, opens Feb. 7 and continues through June 1, at the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College. The opening reception is 1-5 PM followed by a curator walk from 2 PM & 4 PM Feb. 7. The exhibit was inspired by the campaign for women’s suffrage in the United States, the 100thanniversary of the final pushes in the Senate for the 19th Amendment, and the ratification of women’s right to vote. It is co-curated by Harford Community College’s Stephanie Hallock, Professor of Political Science and Coordinator for Global Engagement, and Gina Calia-Lotz, Instructional Services Librarian. Free admission; reserve a space by calling 443-412-2539 or email haysheighe@harford.edu.





