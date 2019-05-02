Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (May 3-5)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the 10th annual Celebration of Cultures in downtown Bel Air on Saturday, the opening day for the Havre de Grace Farmers Market also on Saturday an historic talk and tours of Tudor Hall in Bel Air on Sunday.

Friday, May 3

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, May 3

Havre de Grace’s First Fridays event is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. May 3. The family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets features bands performing on every block, cafe seating at restaurants, food trucks, merchandise vendors, store specials, kids zone, classic car show and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/event/first-friday-8/2019-05-03/

Bow Wow Boogie bull & oyster roast May 3

The Bow Wow Boogie bull & oyster roast to raise funds for the Humane Society of Harford County is 6:30-10:30pm May 3 at the Richlin Ballroom, 1700 Van Bibber Road in Edgewood, MD. Tickets are $55 per person or $500 for a table of ten and include an all-you-can-eat buffet; oysters shucked while you wait; ice cream sundae dessert bar; draft beer, wine, and sodas with cash bar for mixed drinks; silent auction with fun-filled baskets; raffle for two enormous wheelbarrows of cheer; Big 6 Money Wheel; raffle for a 7-day cruise featuring two full days in Havana, Cuba; photo booth; and more. For details, visit http://ow.ly/Xd5h30oiJK5



Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, May 3

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.



Hays-Heighe House open house, May 3

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx



Saturday, May 4

Ladew Topiary Gardens 11th annual Garden Festival, May 4

Ladew Topiary Gardens hosts its 11th annual Garden Festival 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 4 at the gardens at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door and can be purchased at https://www.showclix.com/event/garden-festival-at-ladew?fbclid=IwAR2CdDzhrFMf-1iC98qbqLcYWfGDcBg5OdM7Hak0rGF__qgdxazpINArups. The Garden Festival has become the most anticipated specialty plant, garden ornaments, and antiques sale in the region, featuring an exclusive collection of vendors from throughout the eastern seaboard. Shop from more than 40 vendors offering hard-to-find perennials and annuals, unusual exotics and container specialties, decorative garden furniture,urns, statuary, and other architectural treasures. In addition to enjoying the unique shopping opportunities, guests are invited to tour Ladew’s spectacular Gardens, visit the historic home of Harvey S. Ladew, and stroll through the Nature Walk. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2217065845018953/?active_tab=about

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, May 4

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market celebrates 44 years of serving locally produced fruit, produce, meats and more to the Harford County community this season. The market takes place every Saturday April 13 through December 21 at the Mary Risteau Courthouse parking lot at 2 S. Bond Street in downtown Bel Air. Market hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. April through mid-November and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. mid-November until the Saturday before Christmas. For details, visit https://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/





Havre de Grace Farmers Market opens May 4

The Havre de Grace Farmers Market opens May 4 and continues through Nov. 23. Market hours are 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Hutchins Park on Congress Ave.

The HdG Farmers Market has a diverse selection of produce, breads, treats, dairy products, and honey. Along with prepared foods, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com/



10th annual Celebration of Cultures, May 4

LASOS, Inc., a local nonprofit organization for non-native English speakers, is to host its 10th annual Celebration of Cultures from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Bel Air May 4. Entertainment and activities will be held along Main Street and at the Bel Air Armory at 37 N. Main St. The even tis to include family entertainment, cultural performances, ethnic foods, local artisans, crafts, street performers, children’s activities and music. For details, visit

https://www.facebook.com/events/393132894576788/

Sunday, May 5

Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, May 5

Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearean actors including John Wilkes Booth. Tour starts at 1 p.m. May 5 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. Please obey the speed limit on Tudor Lane and the Tudor Hall property when visiting. $5 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

This One Mad Act: Was John Wilkes Booth Insane?, May 5

Come to Tudor Hall for a special talk on John Wilkes Booth and whether he was insane. Presented by Jim Garrett, Booth family historian and Lincoln assassination author and speaker. Talk starts at 2 p.m. May 5 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. Please obey the speed limit on Tudor Lane and the Tudor Hall property when visiting. $5 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Mother’s Day Festival of Flowers, May 11

The Bel Air United Methodist Church is hosting its 2019 Mother’s Day Festival of Flowers 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. May 11 at the church on the corner of Rt. 924 & Linwood Ave. The festival features assorted hanging baskets, tropical plants, annuals, perennials, designer pots, garden art, birdhouses, refreshments and bake table. There are also activities for kids including a bouncy house, face painting and a flower potting station. Proceeds support the Chabadza Zimbabwe Medical Mission & local Harford County Charities. For details, https://bit.ly/2PFI7pK

“Dining Down Memory Lane” book discussion, May 14

Author Shelley Howell will discuss and sign her book, “Dining Down Memory Lane,” on Tuesday, May 14, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Jarrettsville Library, 3722 Norrisville Road in Jarrettsville. The book discussion and signing are part of Harford County Public Library’s Charm City Series. Advance registration is recommended by visiting HCPLonline.org. For details visit https://bit.ly/2Pm76yl

6th annual Barry Glassman 5K Run/Walk, May 18

The Sixth Annual Barry Glassman 5K Run/Walk will be held, rain or shine, at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 on the scenic grounds of Harford Community College. Proceeds from this year’s race will continue Harford United Charities’ efforts to increase resources for individuals experiencing homelessness and assistance for individuals suffering from addiction. Mason-Dixon Community Services, Harford Family House, Homecoming Project, and Addiction Connections Resource will receive donations at the race. Individuals can register online at www.CharmCityRun.com. Registration is $25 prior to the race and $30 the day of the race. To learn more or to sponsor the Sixth Annual Barry Glassman 5K Run/Walk please contact Amber Shrodes at 410-638-3389.

6th annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk, May 18

The Sixth Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk is coming up May 18 at The John Carroll School, 703 East Churchville Road in Bel Air. The one-mile walk starts at 8 a.m. and raises funds for Cancer LifeNet, which provides support services for people with cancer. The cost to register is $25 per person; children 12 and under are free of charge. Commemorative T-shirts will be awarded to those who fundraise $50 or more. Registration takes place online at uchfoundation.org and the morning of the walk. Donations may also be made online at uchfoundation.org. Day-of registration opens at 7:30 a.m., with the ceremonial program and walk beginning at 8 a.m. For details, visit https://bit.ly/2VRHUBU

Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, May 19

Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearean actors including John Wilkes Booth. Tour starts at 1:00 pm May 19 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. Please obey the speed limit on Tudor Lane and the Tudor Hall property when visiting. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

The Hunt for John Wilkes Booth, May 19

Come to Tudor Hall for a special talk on the hunt for John Wilkes Booth, the 12-day chase for the assassin. Presented by Booth family and Lincoln Assassination historian John Howard. Talk starts at 2:00 pm and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. Please obey the speed limit on Tudor Lane and the Tudor Hall property when visiting. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Bel Air Great Strides CF Walk, May 19

Bel Air Great Strides CF Walk will be held on Sunday, May 19 from 8:30 to 1 at Tollgate Park at 704. N. Tollgate Rd, Bel Air.

Join CF patients and their family and friends on a leisurely walk and support research for finding a cure for CF – a progressive genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time. Great Silent Auction items, Gift Card Board and Flower Tent. Free food and entertainment, too! Go to http://fightcf.cff.org/greatstrides to register for FREE!

Diced! Food Fight for Our Farmers challenge, June 3

The chef challenge, Diced! Food Fight for Our Farmers, will take place at The Vandiver Inn in Havre de Grace on June 3 at 6:30 p.m. Money raised will benefit the Harford Community College Foundation’s Harford County Farm Fair Scholarship. More information and tickets may be found at harford.edu/gather.



Smokin and Shuckin fundraiser, June 21

The Harford County Education Foundation will host an inaugural annual fundraiser, Smokin and Shuckin, on Friday, June 21st, 2019 from 6-10 p.m. at the Richlin Catering and Event Center, located in Edgewood, MD. Proceeds from the fundraiser will help support public school students, to ensure they have the resources needed to succeed in school, work and life. Additional information about the event and sponsorships can be found at www.harfordeducation.org. Individual tickets can be purchased for $65 via the website.

Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics Exhibit, Feb. 7 – June 1

The Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics exhibit, opens Feb. 7 and continues through June 1, at the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College. The opening reception is 1-5 PM followed by a curator walk from 2 PM & 4 PM Feb. 7. The exhibit was inspired by the campaign for women’s suffrage in the United States, the 100thanniversary of the final pushes in the Senate for the 19th Amendment, and the ratification of women’s right to vote. It is co-curated by Harford Community College’s Stephanie Hallock, Professor of Political Science and Coordinator for Global Engagement, and Gina Calia-Lotz, Instructional Services Librarian. Free admission; reserve a space by calling 443-412-2539 or email haysheighe@harford.edu.





