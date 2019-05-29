Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (May 31-June 2)

Native American performance artist Delwin Fiddler, Jr. to perform at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace on June 2

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Bel Air Dance Academy presentation of “Alice in Wonderland” at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace on Saturday, a performance by Native American performance artist Delwin Fiddler, Jr. at the opera house on Sunday and a special talk on the childhood of John Wilkes Booth by Dave Taylor, creator and administrator of the popular Boothiebarn.com at Tudor Hall in Bel Air, also on Sunday.

Friday, May 31

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, May 31

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.



Hays-Heighe House open house, May 31

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx



Saturday, June 1

Bel Air Dance Academy presents “Alice in Wonderland”, June 1

Bel Air Dance Academy presents “Alice in Wonderland” noon and 5 p.m. June 1 at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace. Tickets are $13-$18. For tickets, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/bel-air-dance-academy-presents-alice-in-wonderland/. The Cultural Center at the Opera House is at 121 N. Union St.

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, June 1

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market celebrates 44 years of serving locally produced fruit, produce, meats and more to the Harford County community this season. The market takes place every Saturday April 13 through December 21 at the Mary Risteau Courthouse parking lot at 2 S. Bond Street in downtown Bel Air. Market hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. April through mid-November and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. mid-November until the Saturday before Christmas. For details, visit https://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/



Havre de Grace Farmers Market, June 1

The Havre de Grace Farmers Market opened May 4 and continues through Nov. 23. Market hours are 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Hutchins Park on Congress Ave. The HdG Farmers Market has a diverse selection of produce, breads, treats, dairy products, and honey. Along with prepared foods, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com/



Sunday, June 2

Delwin Fiddler, Jr. to perform “Sacred White Buffalo Pipe”, June 2

Delwin Fiddler, Jr. , a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe in South Dakota, and a world renowned Native American performance artist is to perform “Sacred White Buffalo Pipe” at 2 p.m. June 2 at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace. Tickets are $16. Seniors are $11 and students age 21 and under are free. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/delwin-fiddler-sacred-white-buffalo-pipe/. The Cultural Center at the Opera House is at 121 N. Union St.

Bel Air Town Run, June 2

The Bel Air Town Run, hosted by the Harford County Running Club, starts at 8 a.m. June 2 at 20 S. Main St. in downtown Bel Air. Registration is $30 for the 5K Run and $25 for the 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk. For details, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/BelAir/BelAirTownRun5K?fbclid=IwAR36HWluwBXozv51jEOMoykOK2UJHksnrvZz7ZVqNYXfIZ0xYewuHz4Ncg4

Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, June 2

Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearean actors including John Wilkes Booth. Tour starts at 1 p.m. June 2 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. Please obey the speed limit on Tudor Lane and the Tudor Hall property when visiting. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com



Born Under an Unlucky Star – Childhood of John Wilkes Booth, June 2

Come to Tudor Hall for a special talk on the childhood of John Wilkes Booth by Dave Taylor, creator and administrator of the popular Boothiebarn.com. In this speech, Dave will examine the boyhood of John Wilkes Booth – his familial relationships, his time growing up at Tudor Hall and in Baltimore, and his early education. Dave is an avid Lincoln Assassination and Booth researcher, writer and speaker. He is also a tour guide for the John Wilkes Booth Escape Route Bus Tour organized by the Surratt Society. Talk starts at 2 p.m. June 2 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. Please obey the speed limit on Tudor Lane and the Tudor Hall property when visiting. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Coming next . . .

Diced! Food Fight for Our Farmers challenge, June 3

The chef challenge, Diced! Food Fight for Our Farmers, will take place at The Vandiver Inn in Havre de Grace on June 3 at 6:30 p.m. Money raised will benefit the Harford Community College Foundation’s Harford County Farm Fair Scholarship. More information and tickets may be found at harford.edu/gather.



Free shredding event at Festival at Bel Air shopping center, June 8

The public is invited to a FREE SHREDDING EVENT, being held in the Festival at Bel Air shopping center, Route 24 at Bel Air South Parkway, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 9 a.m. till noon, rain or shine! The event is free to all, sponsored by the FESTIVAL AT BEL AIR. Shredding services are supplied by Chesapeak Shredding of Forest Hill, Maryland, who are setting up their shredding truck in the parking lot by the Festival Storm Water Pond, in front of Rite Aid.

Ayres Chapel Church Community Open House, June 15

Ayres Chapel Church hosts a Community Open House from 12 – 3 p.m. June 15. The open house features food, fun activities for kids, veteran appreciation and live music. This event is free to the public. Corner of Rt 23 (Norrisville RD) and Ayres Chapel Road White Hall, MD 21161.



Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, June 16

Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearean actors including John Wilkes Booth. Tour starts at 1 p.m. June 16 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. Please obey the speed limit on Tudor Lane and the Tudor Hall property when visiting. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

The Legacy of Junius Brutus Booth, June 16

Come to Tudor Hall for a special talk on the legacy of Junius Brutus Booth Sr, father of John Wilkes Booth and patriarch of the Booth family. Presented by Jim Garrett, Booth family historian and Lincoln assassination author and speaker. Talk starts at 2 p.m. June 16 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. Please obey the speed limit on Tudor Lane and the Tudor Hall property when visiting. $5 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com



Smokin and Shuckin fundraiser, June 21

The Harford County Education Foundation will host an inaugural annual fundraiser, Smokin and Shuckin, on Friday, June 21st, 2019 from 6-10 p.m. at the Richlin Catering and Event Center, located in Edgewood, MD. Proceeds from the fundraiser will help support public school students, to ensure they have the resources needed to succeed in school, work and life. Additional information about the event and sponsorships can be found at www.harfordeducation.org. Individual tickets can be purchased for $65 via the website.

Ongoing . . .

Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics Exhibit, Feb. 7 – June 1

The Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics exhibit, opens Feb. 7 and continues through June 1, at the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College. The opening reception is 1-5 PM followed by a curator walk from 2 PM & 4 PM Feb. 7. The exhibit was inspired by the campaign for women’s suffrage in the United States, the 100thanniversary of the final pushes in the Senate for the 19th Amendment, and the ratification of women’s right to vote. It is co-curated by Harford Community College’s Stephanie Hallock, Professor of Political Science and Coordinator for Global Engagement, and Gina Calia-Lotz, Instructional Services Librarian. Free admission; reserve a space by calling 443-412-2539 or email haysheighe@harford.edu.





