6th Annual Barry Glassman 5K Run/Walk raises more than $18,000

The Sixth Annual Harford United Charities Barry Glassman 5K Run/Walk for Recovery held on May 18 raised more than $18,000 for local charities. Here are the details provided:



Mason-Dixon Community Services, Harford Family House, Addiction Connections Resource, and the Homecoming Project receiving checks for $2,000 each from the 2019 BG5K.

6th Annual Barry Glassman 5K Run/Walk for Recovery Raises Over $18,000

BEL AIR, Md., (June 3, 2019) – More than 200 runners, walkers, sponsors and volunteers participated in the Sixth Annual Harford United Charities Barry Glassman 5K Run/Walk for Recovery on Saturday, May 18 at Harford Community College.

Sponsorships, donations, and registration proceeds for the time-chipped race exceeded $18,000. The race has raised more than $80,000 over the last five years. On Saturday, Mason-Dixon Community Services, Harford Family House, the Homecoming Project, and Addiction Connections Resource received checks for $2,000 each, at the awards ceremony.

Harford United Charities will use the remaining proceeds to support local charities in the community, with a focus on assistance to families experiencing homelessness and support for individuals seeking addiction treatment.

“Thank you to all of our sponsors, runners, walkers, and volunteers who made the 6th Annual BG5K a success,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “We appreciate your support for this event which helps us raise awareness, engage the community, and strengthen families.”

The 2019 first place winner in the male category was Tyler Muse with an impressive time of 14 minutes and 58.1 seconds. The second and third place runners were Omari Daughtridge (15 minutes and 16.9 seconds) and John Archibald (16 minutes and 51.9 seconds) respectively. In the women’s category first place finisher Pam Wheeler completed the race in 19 minutes and 16.5 seconds. Silvana Bowker (23 minutes and 46 seconds) came in second place and Taylor Gillis (23 minutes and 58.5 seconds) came in third place. Additionally, medals were awarded to the top three runners in each of the six age groups:

Ages 14 & Under – First place: Rachel Jordan and Noah Jahnigen; second place: Gwen Bates and Grayson Kasten; and third place: Lucy Bates and Caleb Judy.

Ages 15 to 19 – First place: Rachel Salgado and Josh Meadows; second place: Melanie Pineyro and Bryce Meadows; and third place: Kelsie Gillis and Ayden Emge.

Ages 20 to 29 – First place: Kristen Flanigan and Nathan Brito; second place: Charlotte Nolan and Jordan Glassman; and third place: Lisa Puglisi and Andrew Corson.

Ages 30 to 39 – First place: Lisa Gigliotti and Henry Basta; second place: Erin Knight and Tim Rohrbaugh; and third place: Sara Carnohan and Eric Rajchel.

Ages 40 to 49 – First place: Amy Jahnigen and Brian Volk; second place: Sommer Riolo and Jon Jacobs; and third place: Melissa Kasten and Michael Garman.

Ages 50 to 59 – First place: Sue Pugh and Barry Glassman; second place: Elieen Webster and Neil Salkowski; and third place: Agnes Martin and Walter Meserve.

Ages 60 and Over – First Place: Mary Lynn Bezek and Steve Rosasco; second place: Duyen Brisker and Mike Parker; and third place: June Poole and Patrick Spicer.

Race coordinators would like to thank this year’s generous sponsors including Companies; Ashley Addiction Treatment; BGE; Forest Hill Business Airpark; Harford Community College; Harford Mutual Insurance Companies; Jones Junction; Klein’s Shoprite; NVS/Merle Norman Salon; Oak Contracting; University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health; York Insurance Services, Inc.; APGFCU; Kevin Geraghty; Frank Hajek and Associates PA; HAR-CO Credit Union; Harford County Public Library; McComas Funeral Home, P.A.; and Joe, Kim, Megan, and Joey Snee.

In addition, Harford United Charities is grateful for the support of numerous volunteers, Charm City Run, DJ Dan Higbee, and photographer Carole Boniface.

Photos from the race are available on the Facebook page for Harford United Charities