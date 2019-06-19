Harford County Public Library offering nature backpacks for exploring the outdoors this summer

Harford County Public Library’s Nature Backpacks contain equipment for exploring and activities that help engage families with the great outdoors. (Photo Courtesy of Harford County Public Library)

Harford County Public Library is offering backpacks filled with tools and instructions for borrowers to explore the outdoors this summer. Here are the details provided:

Belcamp, Md., June 18, 2019 — Harford County Public Library has added 50 Nature Backpacks to its collection. They are available at each library location for customers of all ages to explore the great outdoors.

Each backpack includes binoculars, a compass, nature identification guides, magnifying glass, observation container, flashlight, activity cards and outdoors journal to record observations.

The Nature Backpacks include learning activities provided by the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, The Harford Bird Club and the Susquehannock Wildlife Society.

The Nature Backpacks may be checked out for 14 days..

“We are so excited to offer Nature Backpacks to our customers just as summer is beginning, and we hope the backpacks will encourage folks to explore the many beautiful areas in Harford County and beyond,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “The backpacks are fun, interactive opportunities for families to spend quality time together outdoors in meaningful and memorable ways.”

For more information about the Nature Backpacks, visit HCPLonline.org/naturebackpacks.php.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. More than 1.6 million visitors use library services and resources each year. In 2018 Harford County Public Library was named one of America’s Star Libraries for the eighth time by Library Journal. This year, Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association’s first Excellence in Marketing Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.