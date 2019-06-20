Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (June 21-23)

Hosanna School Museum will hold its third annual Juneteenth celebration festival on Saturday, June 22, from noon to 6 p.m.

Friday, June 21

Smokin and Shuckin fundraiser, June 21

The Harford County Education Foundation will host an inaugural annual fundraiser, Smokin and Shuckin, on Friday, June 21st, 2019 from 6-10 p.m. at the Richlin Catering and Event Center, located in Edgewood, MD. Proceeds from the fundraiser will help support public school students, to ensure they have the resources needed to succeed in school, work and life. Additional information about the event and sponsorships can be found at www.harfordeducation.org. Individual tickets can be purchased for $65 via the website.

Summer Movie Nights featuring “Wonder” at Shamrock Park, June 21

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Summer Movie Nights event June 21 features “Wonder” at Shamrock Park. The pre-movie entertainment starts at 7:15 p.m. and is provided by the Bel Air Cultural Arts Commission. The movie starts at dusk. Food trucks are available and the free family-friendly movies come with popcorn and face painting. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/856756871334857/

Friday Concerts in Tydings Park, June 21

Concerts are held every Friday night in June and July in Tydings Park. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair for the free concerts on the waterfront in Havre de Grace. No rain location. Dear Creek – (Classic Rock) is the featured performer on June 21.

“The Wizard of Oz” at The John Carroll School, June 21, 22, 23

The John Carroll School’s Community Theatre presents “The Wizard of Oz”! This beloved tale, in which a Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home, has been entertaining audiences for generations. Don’t miss this must-see event this summer! Show times are Friday, June 21 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, June 22 at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, June 23 at 2:00 p.m. in the auditorium of The John Carroll School, located at 703 E. Churchville Road, Bel Air. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 2-9. For tickets and more information, visit https://arts.johncarroll.org/wizard-oz

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, June 21

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.



Hays-Heighe House open house, June 21

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx

Saturday, June 22

Juneteenth celebration festival at Hosanna School Museum, June 22

Hosanna School Museum will hold its third annual Juneteenth celebration festival on Saturday, June 22, from noon to 6 p.m. at the museum, 2424 Castleton Road in Darlington. The festival is open to the public, free of charge, and takes place rain or shine. For details, visit https://bit.ly/2MxirO3.

Gravity Youth Festival at the Lock House Museum, June 22

The inaugural Gravity Youth Festival will be held 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. June 22 at the Lock House Museum in Havre de Grace, 817 Conesto St. The Havre De Grace Youth Commission is hosting the event that is to feature the bands Middle of No Where, Tony Hancock Trio, Restore Church, and other local artists. Activities include corn hole, dunking booth, jousting, and more. The event is free and food trucks and vendors will be selling refreshments and local merchandise. For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/event/gravity-youth-festival/

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, June 22

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market celebrates 44 years of serving locally produced fruit, produce, meats and more to the Harford County community this season. The market takes place every Saturday April 13 through December 21 at the Mary Risteau Courthouse parking lot at 2 S. Bond Street in downtown Bel Air. Market hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. April through mid-November and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. mid-November until the Saturday before Christmas. For details, visit https://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/



Havre de Grace Farmers Market, June 22

The Havre de Grace Farmers Market opened May 4 and continues through Nov. 23. Market hours are 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Hutchins Park on Congress Ave. The HdG Farmers Market has a diverse selection of produce, breads, treats, dairy products, and honey. Along with prepared foods, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com/





Sunday, June 23

“How Old is this Tree?” event at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, June 23

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting an “How Old is this Tree?” event from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. June 23. Immerse yourself in the incredible world of trees! Use a tree corer to age some of the trees in Leight Park while enjoying a scenic hike. The event is for ages 8 to adult and the fee is $3 per person. To register visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/225/Parks-Recreation. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road in Abingdon.

Ongoing . . .

Chesapeake Gallery Exhibition: “Holidays and Other Things I’m Not Sure About”, June 11- Sept. 12 at Harford Community College

The Chesapeake Gallery Exhibition: “Holidays and Other Things I’m Not Sure About” will be on display June 11-September 12, at Harford Community College, Student Center, Chesapeake Gallery.Artist Andrew Brown has exhibited his paintings and drawings nationally and internationally. He is a full-time instructor and graduate faculty member of the Department of Art and Art History at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.



