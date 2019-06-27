Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (June 28-30)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the first of the area’s Independence Day parades in Darlington on Saturday, the Fourth Friday’s event in downtown Bel Air on Friday and a performance by Red Dirt Revolution at the “Groovin’ in the Grass Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens on Sunday.

Friday, June 28

Fourth Fridays in downtown Bel Air, June 28

Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Fourth Fridays event June 28 features local live music, beer and wine garden, food from Black Eyed Suzie’s,Kona Ice, face painting and games. The featured band is featuring Fantasm Music, sponsored by Thompson Chrysler jeep Dodge Ram of Harford County. The event is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 121 S. Main St. Admission is free. For details, https://downtownbelair.com/fourth-fridays/

Friday Concerts in Tydings Park, June 28

Concerts are held 7:30 p.m. every Friday night in June and July in Tydings Park. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair for the free concerts on the waterfront in Havre de Grace. No rain location. June 28th’s featured performer is the Dean Sapp Band- (Blue Grass). For details, http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/event/friday-concerts-in-the-park-2019-06-28/



Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, June 28

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.



Hays-Heighe House open house, June 28

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx



Saturday, June 29

Darlington Independence Day parade, June 29

Darlington starts the Independence Day celebrations with a parade hosted by the Darlington Lions Independence Day Committee on June 29. The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company on Castleton Road and proceeds onto Main Street, turns onto Shuresville Road and ends at Silver Park where there will be entertainment, food vendors and fireworks at dusk. For details, https://www.facebook.com/events/2296187623930386/

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, June 29

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market celebrates 44 years of serving locally produced fruit, produce, meats and more to the Harford County community this season. The market takes place every Saturday April 13 through December 21 at the Mary Risteau Courthouse parking lot at 2 S. Bond Street in downtown Bel Air. Market hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. April through mid-November and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. mid-November until the Saturday before Christmas. For details, visit https://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/



Havre de Grace Farmers Market, June 29

The Havre de Grace Farmers Market opened May 4 and continues through Nov. 23. Market hours are 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Hutchins Park on Congress Ave. The HdG Farmers Market has a diverse selection of produce, breads, treats, dairy products, and honey. Along with prepared foods, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com/



Sunday, June 30

“Groovin’ in the Grass Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Red Dirt Revolution, June 30



The “Groovin’ in the Grass Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Red Dirt Revolution June 30. The summer series concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $9 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew/listing. About Red Dirt Revolution: “Polished veterans of the Baltimore music scene will perform your favorite country hits with dual driving guitar sounds and pinpoint harmony vocals. www.facebook.com/reddirtrev/” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concerts

Coming next . . .

The Bel Air Independence Day Committe’s celebration, July 4

The Bel Air Independence Day Committe’s July 4 celebration starts at 6:45 a.m. with a flag raising ceremony in front of Bel Air High School followed by a pancake breakfast at the school from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Games and activities continue at locations throughout Bel Air through 11 a.m. (visit https://belairjuly4.org/schedule.php for a complete schedule). The parade starts at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Idlewild and South Main streets. The fireworks display launched from Rockfield Park starts at about 9:30 p.m.

Kingsville’s Independence Day parade, July 4

Kingsville’s July 4 parade starts at 10:50 a.m. at the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company on Bellvue Avenue and continues to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. For details, visit http://kingsvilleparade.org/

Havre de Grace Independence Day parade, July 6

Havre de Grace’s Independence Day parade will be held on July 6. It marches down Union Street starting at 2 p.m. and ends with cannery by the Amish Outlaws in Hutchins Park. Fireworks start at dusk. For details, visit http://havredegracejuly4th.org/

Edgewood Joppatowne Independence Day Parade, July 6

The Edgewood Joppatowne Independence Day Parade starts at 6 p.m. July 6 at the Edgewood Boys and Girls Club on Cedar Drive in Edgewood. The route exits on Fern Road, turns right on Hanson, turns right on Hornbeam, right onto Rosewood Drive and continues to Cedar Drive. The parade ends at the Edgewood Elementary School parking lot. For details, visit http://edgewoodjoppatowneparade.org/

Ongoing . . .

Chesapeake Gallery Exhibition: “Holidays and Other Things I’m Not Sure About”, June 11- Sept. 12 at Harford Community College

The Chesapeake Gallery Exhibition: “Holidays and Other Things I’m Not Sure About” will be on display June 11-September 12, at Harford Community College, Student Center, Chesapeake Gallery.Artist Andrew Brown has exhibited his paintings and drawings nationally and internationally. He is a full-time instructor and graduate faculty member of the Department of Art and Art History at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.



For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

For events at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/