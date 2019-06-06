Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (June 7-9)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Summer Movie Nights in Shamrock Park on Friday, the Havre de Grace Jazz & Blues Fest Friday through Sunday and the Belle Aire Market in downtown Bel Air on Sunday.

Friday, June 7

Havre de Grace Jazz & Blues Fest, June 7-9

The inaugural Havre de Grace Jazz & Blues Fest is June 7-9 at venues throughout the city. For show schedules and ticket packages, visit https://www.hdgjazzbluesfestival.org/

Summer Movie Nights in Shamrock Park, June 7

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Summer Movie Nights return to Shamrock Park June 7. The event begins with entertainment at 7:15 p.m. followed by a showing of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” at dusk. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/856756871334857/

HCC Actors Guild presents “Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp” June 7-9

The HCC Actors Guild presents “Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp” June 7-9 in the Blackbox Theater at Harford Community College’s Joppa Hall. Show times are 8 p.m. June 7, noon and 8 p.m. June 8 and 3 p.m. June 9. Discover all the grandeur, mystery, and excitement of “The Arabian Nights” favorite in this delightful family-theater dramatization of the saga about the boy who found a magic lamp and was befriended by a powerful genie. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211.

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, June 7

First Fridays in Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. June 7. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Bands performing on every block, cafe seating at our restaurants, food trucks, merchandise vendors, store specials, kids zone, classic car show and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/event/first-friday-8/2019-06-07/

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, June 7

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.



Hays-Heighe House open house, June 7

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx





Saturday, June 8

Free shredding event at Festival at Bel Air shopping center, June 8

The public is invited to a FREE SHREDDING EVENT, being held in the Festival at Bel Air shopping center, Route 24 at Bel Air South Parkway, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 9 a.m. till noon, rain or shine! The event is free to all, sponsored by the FESTIVAL AT BEL AIR. Shredding services are supplied by Chesapeak Shredding of Forest Hill, Maryland, who are setting up their shredding truck in the parking lot by the Festival Storm Water Pond, in front of Rite Aid.



Bel Air Farmers’ Market, June 8

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market celebrates 44 years of serving locally produced fruit, produce, meats and more to the Harford County community this season. The market takes place every Saturday April 13 through December 21 at the Mary Risteau Courthouse parking lot at 2 S. Bond Street in downtown Bel Air. Market hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. April through mid-November and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. mid-November until the Saturday before Christmas. For details, visit https://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/



Havre de Grace Farmers Market, June 8

The Havre de Grace Farmers Market opened May 4 and continues through Nov. 23. Market hours are 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Hutchins Park on Congress Ave. The HdG Farmers Market has a diverse selection of produce, breads, treats, dairy products, and honey. Along with prepared foods, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com/





Sunday, June 9

Belle Aire Market, June 9

The Belle Aire Market, an open air antiques an crafts market, returns to 33 S Main Street in Bel Air 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 9. For details, visit https://downtownbelair.com/belle-aire-market/

Coming next . . .

“The Wizard of Oz” at The John Carroll School, June 14, 15, 16 & June 21, 22, 23

The John Carroll School’s Community Theatre presents “The Wizard of Oz”! This beloved tale, in which a Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home, has been entertaining audiences for generations. Don’t miss this must-see event this summer! Show times are Friday, June 14 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, June 15 at 1:00p.m., Sunday, June 16 at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 21 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, June 22 at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, June 23 at 2:00 p.m. in the auditorium of The John Carroll School, located at 703 E. Churchville Road, Bel Air. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 2-9. For tickets and more information, visit https://arts.johncarroll.org/wizard-oz

Ayres Chapel Church Community Open House, June 15

Ayres Chapel Church hosts a Community Open House from 12 – 3 p.m. June 15. The open house features food, fun activities for kids, veteran appreciation and live music. This event is free to the public. Corner of Rt 23 (Norrisville RD) and Ayres Chapel Road White Hall, MD 21161.



Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, June 16

Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearean actors including John Wilkes Booth. Tour starts at 1 p.m. June 16 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. Please obey the speed limit on Tudor Lane and the Tudor Hall property when visiting. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

The Legacy of Junius Brutus Booth, June 16

Come to Tudor Hall for a special talk on the legacy of Junius Brutus Booth Sr, father of John Wilkes Booth and patriarch of the Booth family. Presented by Jim Garrett, Booth family historian and Lincoln assassination author and speaker. Talk starts at 2 p.m. June 16 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. Please obey the speed limit on Tudor Lane and the Tudor Hall property when visiting. $5 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com



Smokin and Shuckin fundraiser, June 21

The Harford County Education Foundation will host an inaugural annual fundraiser, Smokin and Shuckin, on Friday, June 21st, 2019 from 6-10 p.m. at the Richlin Catering and Event Center, located in Edgewood, MD. Proceeds from the fundraiser will help support public school students, to ensure they have the resources needed to succeed in school, work and life. Additional information about the event and sponsorships can be found at www.harfordeducation.org. Individual tickets can be purchased for $65 via the website.



Ongoing . . .

Chesapeake Gallery Exhibition: “Holidays and Other Things I’m Not Sure About”, June 11- Sept. 12 at Harford Community College

The Chesapeake Gallery Exhibition: “Holidays and Other Things I’m Not Sure About” will be on display June 11-September 12, at Harford Community College, Student Center, Chesapeake Gallery.Artist Andrew Brown has exhibited his paintings and drawings nationally and internationally. He is a full-time instructor and graduate faculty member of the Department of Art and Art History at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.