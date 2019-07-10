Bel Air Independence Day parade winners announced

The Bel Air Independence Day Committee has announced the winners of its July 4th parade. For winners of the other competitions held throughout the day, visit belairjuly4.org/results.php. Here are the details provided:

Courtesy of http://belairjuly4.org/

Bel Air Independence Day Celebration 2019 – Parade Winners

The Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc., the producer of Bel Air’s July 4th parade, announces the following results of the parade, whose theme for 2019 was “Celebrating Bel Air — Our Home Town!”

The independent Parade Judges, who have the authority to reward or not to reward prizes, made the following decisions, based on a unit’s presentation and its harmonization with the published theme:

1. Best Floats in the Parade: 1st Place, winning $400: Daughters, Sons & Children of the American Revolution; 2nd Place, winning $300: “Our Town”; 3rd Place, winning $200: Harford Christian School; 4th Place, winning $100: Klein’s ShopRite of Bel Air N. Main Street.

2. Equestrian Units: 1st Place, winning $75: Valley Lea Riding Club; 2nd Place winning $50: Maryland Miniatures.

3. Bands and Drum Corps (all receive certificates): 1st Place: C. Milton Wright High School; 2nd Place: Aberdeen High School; 3rd Place: Patterson Mill High School; 4th Place: Havre de Grace High School; 5th Place: Bel Air High School.

4. Color Guards (all receive certificates): 1st Place: Harford County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard; 2nd Place: American Legion Post #39 Color Guard; 3rd Place: 20th CBRNE Command Honor Guard.

5. MARCHING UNITS (all receive certificates): 1st Place: Dance with Me School of Dance; 2nd Place: Twirl-Tas-Tix & Relevé Dance; 3rd Place: The Magic Continues Character Company.

6. MOBILE UNITS (all receive certificates): 1st Place: The Miracle Network; 2nd Place: 20th CBRNE Command Up-Armored Humvee; 3rd Place: 1914 Indian Motorcycle / Ron Tew.

7. Emergency Services (all receive certificates): 1st Place: Fallston Volunteer Fire Company; 2nd Place: Level Volunteer Fire Company.

8. “Absolutely Unique” Entry (all receive certificates): Michael Rosman’s Zany Circus Coaches and Campers.

9. “Notable Persons” (all receive certificates): Most Patriotic: Miss Western Maryland 2019 Allison Redman; Most Happy to Be Here: Little Miss Fire Prevention 2019 Kaitlyn Itzoe.

10. Judges’ Awards for Special Merit in the Parade (all receive certificates), in alphabetical order: Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company, Beachmont Corn Maze, Bel Air Lions Club Flag Giveaway, Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company, Edgewood High School Marching Band, Hall’s Honey Pots, Harford County Public Library, Harford Highlanders Bagpipe Band, Marine Corps League Corp. Pete Arnold Detachment, Maryland State Police Alumni Association, Miss Bel Air 2019 Kelsey Scott, North Harford High School Marching Band, Reading Buccaneers; Sonus Brass; Wicked Jeeps Baltimore.

11. Special Certificate of Appreciation: Leah Drummond, soprano.

Certificates, which are furnished in PDF format, may be claimed by contacting the Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc.