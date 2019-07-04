July 4 celebrations planned in Bel Air and Kingsville

Courtesy of www.belairjuly4.org

Celebrate the 4th of July in Bel Air and Kingsville Thursday. Bel Air has a day-long celebration planned starting at 6:45 a.m. with a flag raising ceremony in front of Bel Air High School followed by a pancake breakfast at the school from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Games and activities continue at locations throughout Bel Air through 11 a.m. (visit https://belairjuly4.org/schedule.php for a complete schedule). The parade starts at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Idlewild and South Main streets. The fireworks display launched from Rockfield Park starts at about 9:30 p.m.

Kingsville’s July 4 parade starts at 10:50 a.m. at the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company on Bellvue Avenue and continues to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. For details, visit http://kingsvilleparade.org/

Celebrations continue through the weekend.

Havre de Grace’s Independence Day parade will be held on July 6. It marches down Union Street starting at 2 p.m. and ends with a concert by the Amish Outlaws in Hutchins Park. Fireworks start at dusk. For details, visit http://havredegracejuly4th.org/



The Edgewood Joppatowne Independence Day Parade starts at 6 p.m. July 6 at the Edgewood Boys and Girls Club on Cedar Drive in Edgewood. The route exits on Fern Road, turns right on Hanson, turns right on Hornbeam, right onto Rosewood Drive and continues to Cedar Drive. The parade ends at the Edgewood Elementary School parking lot. For details, visit http://edgewoodjoppatowneparade.org/



