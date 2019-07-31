Renowned musician Benny Russell presents an Evening of Jazz at Harford Community College Sept. 13

Harford Community College is offering an Evening of Jazz featuring its adjunct instructor of music Benny Russell at 8 p.m. Sept. 13. Here are the details provided:

An Evening of Jazz With Benny Russell

Benny Russell

Join us for an Evening of Jazz featuring Benny Russell, Maryland State Arts Council representative and Harford Community College adjunct instructor of music, on Friday, September 13 at 8 PM in Joppa Hall, Recital Hall #1. A renowned musician and recording artist, Russell will lead his ensemble in a tribute to Cannonball Adderley.

During the course of his career, Russell has performed with such music greats as Harry Belafonte, Carrie Smith, Woody Shaw, David Murray, Bill Cosby, Dan Aykroyd, Little Jimmy Scott, Johnny Carson, Dick Clark, Melba Moore, Roberta Flack, Glenn Close, Lou Reed, Whitney Houston, Linda Hopkins, Etta James, and more. He has played across the globe in such locations as France, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Italy, Luxemburg, Iceland, Morocco, Sweden, Finland, Norway, the Netherlands, New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, D.C., Seattle, Portland, Los Gatos, San Antonio, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, New Orleans, San Diego, St. Louis, and Toronto. In addition, Russell has recorded with Carrie Smith, Harry Belafonte, Bill Cosby, Kent Miller, EC3, Mino Cinelu, and countless others.

Russell has been heard on The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson, Dick Clark’s American Bandstand, the Parisian Grammy Awards, the off-Broadway show Beehive (as composer, arranger, and saxophonist), ESPN, The Cosby Show, and A Different World.

He chaired the jazz division at the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music from 1995 to 2004. After an extensive career in New York City, Russell moved to Harford County and chaired the jazz department at the Maryland Conservatory of Music in 2004 along with teaching at HCC since 2005.

Tickets for an Evening of Jazz are $1 to $10 and are available at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at LIVEatHarfordCC.com or by calling 443-412-2211. Assistive listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center.