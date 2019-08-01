Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Aug. 2-4)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Summer Movies Nights showing of “Small Foot” in Shamrock Park Friday, the 3rd Annual Arts, Wine, & Jazz Fest at Susquehanna Lock House Museum on Saturday and the alliance’s Roll Out the Barrel bourbon and cigar event at the Bel Air Armory also on Saturday.

Friday, Aug. 2

Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Summer Movies Nights features “Small Foot” in Shamrock Park Aug. 2

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Summer Movies Nights features “Small Foot” in Shamrock Park Aug. 2. The movie starts at dusk, but the pre-movie entertainment starts at 7:15 p.m. and is provided by the Bel Air Cultural Arts Commission. Food trucks are available to buy dinner. Movies are not only free and family friendly but also come with popcorn and face painting. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/856756871334857/



First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, Aug. 2

First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 2. The family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets features bands performing on every block, cafe seating at restaurants, food trucks, merchandise vendors, store specials, kids zone and a classic car show. For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/event/first-friday-8-2019-08-02/

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Aug. 2

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.



Hays-Heighe House open house, Aug. 2

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx







Saturday, Aug. 3

3rd Annual Arts, Wine, & Jazz Fest, Aug. 3

The 3rd Annual Arts, Wine, & Jazz Fest comes to the Susquehanna Lock House Museum 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 3. The event for people 21 and over features artisans, wineries, breweries, distilleries, and live jazz music performances. Attendees can purchase wine, beer, and spirits (by the glass or bottle) directly from alcohol producers, as well as food from vendors. Live music provided by Chandra & The Ryzeband and Straight Up Jazz Band. Enjoy samples from Mount Felix Vineyard & Winery, Far Eastern Shore Winery, Olney Winery, RavenBeer, AleCraft Brewery, Twin Valley Distillers, BullShine Distillery, MISCellaneous Distillery, BlueDyer Distilling Co. General Admission is $35 advanced/ $40 at the gate and includes a souvenir wine glass and unlimited beer, wine, and spirit samples. A designated drivers ticket is $15. The 3rd Annual Arts, Wine, & Jazz Festival benefits the Havre de Grace Colored School Foundations’ restoration of the Havre de Grace Colored School building into a museum and cultural center. The Susquehanna Lock House Museum is at 817 Conesto St. in Havre de Grace. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/941045509427709/

Roll Out the Barrel bourbon and cigar event, Aug. 3

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance is hosting a Roll Out the Barrel bourbon and cigar event 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St. Attendees will be able to sample and learn about the particular bourbons through the representatives who will be there to educate the bourbon enthusiasts. Roll Out the Barrel will feature bourbons, rye and single malt. Tickets are $75 and include tastings of unique bourbons provided by Bel Air Liquors, a bourbon infused cigar provided by Main Street Cigar & Pipe Co., a bourbon inspired, catered dinner by One Eleven Main, specially brewed craft beer from Independent Brewing Company and a custom Roll Out the Barrel souvenir glass. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1197917130383897/

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Aug. 3

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market celebrates 44 years of serving locally produced fruit, produce, meats and more to the Harford County community this season. The market takes place every Saturday April 13 through December 21 at the Mary Risteau Courthouse parking lot at 2 S. Bond Street in downtown Bel Air. Market hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. April through mid-November and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. mid-November until the Saturday before Christmas. For details, visit https://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/



Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Aug. 3

The Havre de Grace Farmers Market opened May 4 and continues through Nov. 23. Market hours are 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Hutchins Park on Congress Ave. The HdG Farmers Market has a diverse selection of produce, breads, treats, dairy products, and honey. Along with prepared foods, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com/





Sunday, Aug. 4

Tudor Hall tour, Aug. 4

Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearean actors including John Wilkes Booth‬. Tour starts at ‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬1:00 pm Aug. 4 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. Please obey the speed limit on Tudor Lane and the Tudor Hall property when visiting. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

The hunt for John Wilkes Booth, Aug. 4

Come to Tudor Hall for a special talk on the hunt for John Wilkes Booth, the 12-day chase for the assassin. Presented by Booth family and Lincoln Assassination historian John Howard. Talk starts at 2:00 pm Aug. 4 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. Please obey the speed limit on Tudor Lane and the Tudor Hall property when visiting. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Groovin’ in the Grass Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Josh Christina Band, Aug. 4

The Groovin’ in the Grass Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Josh Christina Band Aug. 4. The summer series concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $9 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew/listing. About Josh Christina Band: “Josh Christina will restore your confidence in the ability of young musicians to carry on the great tradition of rock pioneers such as Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Chuck Berry and Elton John. Writing his own music, refurbishing the classics and playing a mean piano, Josh Christina is a rock n’ roll revivalist whose music provides a bridge across generational lines by going backward to move into the future.http://www.joshchristinamusic.com/” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concerts



Upper Chesapeake Chorus performs at Shamrock Park Aug. 4

The Upper Chesapeake Chorus performs 7 p.m. Aug. 4 as a part of The town of Bel Air’s Summer Concert Series at Shamrock Park. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bel Air High School Auditorium. Please call 410-803-9784 or check the Shamrock Park facebook page for updates after 4 p.m. The free concerts are sponsored by the Town of Bel Air’s recreation committee. For details, visit http://belairsummerconcerts.org/schedule



Coming next . . .

Maryland State BBQ Bash, Aug. 9 & 10

The Maryland State BBQ Bash comes to downtown Bel Air Aug. 9 & 10. Hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 9 and noon to 10 p.m. Aug. 10. The barbecue themed street festival features the Maryland State BBQ Championship, with more than 50 competition teams from the Mid-Atlantic area and beyond competing for $12,500 in cash prizes and the chance to compete in the annual Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue in Lynchburg, TN and The American Royal in Kansas City, MO. More than 40 amateur teams will compete in the MD State BBQ Bash Tailgate Challenge. The musical lineup includes: Robbie Boothe at 5 p.m. and Dillon Carmichael at 8 p.m. Aug. 9 and The Grinders at 2 p.m., Chapel Road at 5 p.m. and Stephanie Quayle at 8 p.m. Aug. 10. Admission is free and parking is free after 5 p.m. and on weekends in downtown Bel Air. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/437859330084189/?active_tab=about

Bel Air Farmer’s Market temporarily relocates Aug. 10

The Bel Air Farmer’s Market will temporarily move to 121 S. Main St. in the parking lot next to Black Eyed Suzie’s on Aug. 10, to make room for the BBQ Bash, which will be held in the market’s usual location. The market will return to it’s normal location August 17th. There will be some parking available next to the market and on Main Street as well as FREE parking at the garage, 1/2 block from our temporary location. The garage address is 16 N. Hickory Avenue. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/833897567010595/?active_tab=about

Phoenix Festival Theater presents Into the Woods, Sept. 6 & 8 and 14 & 15

Phoenix Festival Theater will present Into the Woods September 6-8 and September 14-15 in the Chesapeake Theater at Harford Community College. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 PM and Sundays at 2 PM. The play will be directed by Eric Potter. Tickets for Into the Woods are $16 to $20 and are available at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at LIVEatHarfordCC.com or by calling 443-412-2211. Assistive listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center.

Ongoing . . .

Chesapeake Gallery Exhibition: “Holidays and Other Things I’m Not Sure About”, June 11- Sept. 12 at Harford Community College

The Chesapeake Gallery Exhibition: “Holidays and Other Things I’m Not Sure About” will be on display June 11-September 12, at Harford Community College, Student Center, Chesapeake Gallery.Artist Andrew Brown has exhibited his paintings and drawings nationally and internationally. He is a full-time instructor and graduate faculty member of the Department of Art and Art History at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.



“Summer at the Gallery” exhibit at Liriodendron Mansion, July 28-Aug. 18

The Liriodendron Mansion‘s art show “Summer at the Gallery” runs July 28 to August 18. It features the diverse works of Barbara Love, Ellie Tryon Elgin, and Rhoda Seiden and pop-up artists. Come experience this exciting blend of diverse artists and tour the historic Liriodendron Mansion and grounds. The mansion is open on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 West Gordon St. in Bel Air.





