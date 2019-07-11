Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (July 12-14)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Tidewater Players’ Tidewater Juniors presentation of Disney’s Frozen Jr. at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace on Friday, the Belle Aire Market in downtown Bel Air on Sunday and a concert by Blues in the Night Big Band at Bel Air’s Shamrock Park also on Sunday.

Blues in the Night Big Band performs 7 p.m. July 14 at Shamrock Park in Bel Air. (Photo courtesy of the Town of Bel Air Government’s Facebook page.)

Friday, July 12

Tidewater Players’ Tidewater Juniors presents Frozen Jr. July 12

Tidewater Players’ Tidewater Juniors presents Disney’s Frozen Jr. at The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave in Havre de Grace 7 p.m. July 12. Frozen JR. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. Tickets are $10. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/tidewater-players-tidewater-juniors-disney-frozen-jr/

Friday Concerts in Tydings Park, July 12

Concerts are held 7:30 p.m. every Friday night in June and July in Tydings Park. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair for the free concerts on the waterfront in Havre de Grace. No rain location. July 12th’s featured performer is New Direction (Reggae/Calypso). For details, http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/event/friday-concerts-in-the-park-2019-07-12/

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, July 12

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.



Hays-Heighe House open house, July 12

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx

Saturday, July 13

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, July 13

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market celebrates 44 years of serving locally produced fruit, produce, meats and more to the Harford County community this season. The market takes place every Saturday April 13 through December 21 at the Mary Risteau Courthouse parking lot at 2 S. Bond Street in downtown Bel Air. Market hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. April through mid-November and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. mid-November until the Saturday before Christmas. For details, visit https://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/



Havre de Grace Farmers Market, July 13

The Havre de Grace Farmers Market opened May 4 and continues through Nov. 23. Market hours are 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Hutchins Park on Congress Ave. The HdG Farmers Market has a diverse selection of produce, breads, treats, dairy products, and honey. Along with prepared foods, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com/



Sunday, July 14

“Groovin’ in the Grass Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Sons of Pirates, July 14

The “Groovin’ in the Grass Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Charm City Junction July 14. The summer series concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $9 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew/listing. About Charm City Junction: “This talented acoustic quartet will get you grooving with their old-time rhythms, foot-stomping Irish melodies, and hard-driving Bluegrass. www.charmcityjunction.com” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concerts



Belle Aire Market, July 14

The Belle Aire Market, an open air antiques an crafts market, returns to 20 S. Courtland St. in Bel Air 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 14. For details, visit https://downtownbelair.com/belle-aire-market/

Blues in the Night Big Band performs at Shamrock Park July 14

Blues in the Night Big Band performs 7 p.m. July 14 at Shamrock Park in Bel Air. Enjoy a mix of traditional Big Band favorites and some newer big band arrangements from today’s arrangers. The band, under the direction of Mr. Tom Crawford, features some of the areas finest musicians. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bel Air High School Auditorium. Please call 410-803-9784 or check the Shamrock Park facebook page for updates after 4 p.m. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2082741625352385/

Coming next . . .

Living History Performance, July 15

History comes alive with Maryland Humanities’ free Chautauqua living history performance series each July. In Harford Community College, Chesapeake Theater’s audience members meet historical figures, then participate in a thoughtful dialogue with each character. At 7 p.m. July 15, oceanographer, filmmaker, and scientist Jacques Cousteau will be brought to life by Doug Mishler, an independent scholar and veteran Chautauquan. The family-friendly performance is free and open to the public. Chautauqua 2019 is coming to the Upper Chesapeake region thanks to a partnership of Harford Community College, the Harford County Public Library, the Cecil County Public Library, Cecil College, and Maryland Humanities. For more information about the Chautauqua program, visit www.mdhumanities.org/programs/chautauqua/.

Kinetic Canvas: Jackson Pollock, Aug 2 & 3

The Kinetic Canvas series returns Aug. 2 and 3 with an original dance theater production inspired by Jackson Pollock at Harford Community College’s, Chesapeake Theater. This innovative performance, at 8 p.m. Aug. 2 and 6 p.m. Aug. 3, takes the audience on a journey through a world influenced by one of the most radical abstract styles in the history of modern art and the ideas of detaching line from color, redefining the categories of drawing and painting, and finding new means to describe pictorial space. Join us an hour before each performance for an informative discussion presented by Jeff Ball, Associate Professor of Visual, Performing and Applied Arts at HCC. www.liveatharfordcc.com

Ongoing . . .

Chesapeake Gallery Exhibition: “Holidays and Other Things I’m Not Sure About”, June 11- Sept. 12 at Harford Community College

The Chesapeake Gallery Exhibition: “Holidays and Other Things I’m Not Sure About” will be on display June 11-September 12, at Harford Community College, Student Center, Chesapeake Gallery.Artist Andrew Brown has exhibited his paintings and drawings nationally and internationally. He is a full-time instructor and graduate faculty member of the Department of Art and Art History at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.



“We See with Different Eyes” continues at the Liriodendron Mansion through July 21

The art exhibit “We See with Different Eyes” featuring the works of Gail Elwell, Paul Mintz, and Jim McDonald continues at the Art Gallery at the Liriodendron Mansion through July 21. The exhibit is open to the public on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For details, visit https://liriodendron.com/art-exhibit/we-see-with-different-eyes/. The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 West Gordon Street in Bel Air.

