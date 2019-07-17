Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (July 19-21)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include a free showing of “Incredibles 2” in Bel Air’s Shamrock Park Friday, and on Sunday a special talk on the legacy of John Wilkes Booth at Tudor Hall and a performance by the band Tumblehome at Ladew Topiary Gardens.

The band Tumblehome performs 6 p.m. Sunday at Ladew Topiary Gardens’ Groovin’ in the Grass Summer Concert series.

(Photo courtesy http://tumblehomeband.wixsite.com/tumblehomeband)

Friday, July 19

Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Summer Movies Nights features “Incredibles 2” in Shamrock Park July 19

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Summer Movies Nights features “Incredibles 2” in Shamrock Park July 19. The movie starts at dusk, but the pre-movie entertainment starts at 7:15 p.m. and is provided by the Bel Air Cultural Arts Commission. Food trucks are available to buy dinner. Movies are not only free and family friendly but also come with popcorn and face painting. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/856756871334857/

Friday Concerts in Tydings Park, July 19

Concerts are held 7:30 p.m. every Friday night in June and July in Tydings Park. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair for the free concerts on the waterfront in Havre de Grace. No rain location. July 19th’s featured performer is Summer Knights (Country). For details, http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/event/friday-concerts-in-the-park-2019-07-19/

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, July 19

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.



Hays-Heighe House open house, July 19

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx



Saturday, July 20

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, July 20

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market celebrates 44 years of serving locally produced fruit, produce, meats and more to the Harford County community this season. The market takes place every Saturday April 13 through December 21 at the Mary Risteau Courthouse parking lot at 2 S. Bond Street in downtown Bel Air. Market hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. April through mid-November and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. mid-November until the Saturday before Christmas. For details, visit https://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/



Havre de Grace Farmers Market, July 20

The Havre de Grace Farmers Market opened May 4 and continues through Nov. 23. Market hours are 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Hutchins Park on Congress Ave. The HdG Farmers Market has a diverse selection of produce, breads, treats, dairy products, and honey. Along with prepared foods, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com/





Sunday, July 21

Groovin’ in the Grass Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Tumblehome, July 21

The Groovin’ in the Grass Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Tumblehome July 21. The summer series concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $9 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew/listing. About Tumblehome: “Back by popular demand, Tumblehome plays rock, soul, blues and jazz, with horns, and harmony. http://tumblehomeband.wixsite.com/tumblehomeband.” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concerts





Fast Eddie and The Slowpokes performs at Shamrock Park July 21

Fast Eddie and The Slowpokes performs 7 p.m. July 21 as a part of The town of Bel Air’s Summer Concert Series at Shamrock Park. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bel Air High School Auditorium. Please call 410-803-9784 or check the Shamrock Park facebook page for updates after 4 p.m. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/637528446659830



Guided Tour of Historic Tudor Hall, July 21

Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearean actors including John Wilkes Booth‬. Tour starts at 1:00 pm July 21 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. Please obey the speed limit on Tudor Lane and the Tudor Hall property when visiting. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

The Legacy of John Wilkes Booth, July 21

Come to Tudor Hall for a special talk on the legacy of John Wilkes Booth. Presented by Jim Garrett, Booth family historian and Lincoln assassination author and speaker. Talk starts at 2:00 pm July 21and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. ‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬Please obey the speed limit on Tudor Lane and the Tudor Hall property when visiting. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Coming next . . .

Kinetic Canvas: Jackson Pollock, Aug 2 & 3

The Kinetic Canvas series returns Aug. 2 and 3 with an original dance theater production inspired by Jackson Pollock at Harford Community College’s, Chesapeake Theater. This innovative performance, at 8 p.m. Aug. 2 and 6 p.m. Aug. 3, takes the audience on a journey through a world influenced by one of the most radical abstract styles in the history of modern art and the ideas of detaching line from color, redefining the categories of drawing and painting, and finding new means to describe pictorial space. Join us an hour before each performance for an informative discussion presented by Jeff Ball, Associate Professor of Visual, Performing and Applied Arts at HCC. www.liveatharfordcc.com

Ongoing . . .

Chesapeake Gallery Exhibition: “Holidays and Other Things I’m Not Sure About”, June 11- Sept. 12 at Harford Community College

The Chesapeake Gallery Exhibition: “Holidays and Other Things I’m Not Sure About” will be on display June 11-September 12, at Harford Community College, Student Center, Chesapeake Gallery.Artist Andrew Brown has exhibited his paintings and drawings nationally and internationally. He is a full-time instructor and graduate faculty member of the Department of Art and Art History at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.



“We See with Different Eyes” continues at the Liriodendron Mansion through July 21

The art exhibit “We See with Different Eyes” featuring the works of Gail Elwell, Paul Mintz, and Jim McDonald continues at the Art Gallery at the Liriodendron Mansion through July 21. The exhibit is open to the public on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For details, visit https://liriodendron.com/art-exhibit/we-see-with-different-eyes/. The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 West Gordon Street in Bel Air.

