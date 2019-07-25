Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (July 26-28)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the 32nd annual Harford County Farm Fair, which continues through Saturday, Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Fourth Fridays event and the opening of the “Summer at the Gallery” exhibit at the Liriodendron Mansion on Sunday.

Friday, July 26

32nd annual Harford County Farm Fair, July 26 & 27

The 32nd annual Harford County Farm Fair continues through Saturday at the Harford County Equestrian Center. For complete details, visit http://www.farmfair.org/.

Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Fourth Fridays event, July 26

Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Fourth Fridays event starts at 5 p.m. July 26 in downtown Bel Air. The event features local live music, beer and wine garden, food from Black Eyed Suzie’s, face painting and games. Parking in downtown Bel Air is free after 5 p.m. weekdays. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/270207247248740/?active_tab=about

Friday Concerts in Tydings Park, July 26

Concerts are held 7:30 p.m. every Friday night in June and July in Tydings Park. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair for the free concerts on the waterfront in Havre de Grace. No rain location. July 26th’s featured performer is Exit 93 (Rock and Roll). For details, http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/event/friday-concerts-in-the-park-2019-07-26/

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, July 26

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.



Hays-Heighe House open house, July 26

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx





Saturday, July 27

Back-to-School Bash at ChoiceOne Urgent Care in Forest Hill, July 27

ChoiceOne Urgent Care is hosting a Back-to-School Bash 1 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27 at its Forest Hill location, 1528 Rock Spring Road. The public is invited to bring school supplies to donate to the Harford County Education Foundation’s Stuff the Bus initiative and receive complimentary sports physicals and concussion baseline tests along with samples and coupons from area businesses. For details, visit bit.ly/2Su2yr9

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, July 27

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market celebrates 44 years of serving locally produced fruit, produce, meats and more to the Harford County community this season. The market takes place every Saturday April 13 through December 21 at the Mary Risteau Courthouse parking lot at 2 S. Bond Street in downtown Bel Air. Market hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. April through mid-November and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. mid-November until the Saturday before Christmas. For details, visit https://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/



Havre de Grace Farmers Market, July 27

The Havre de Grace Farmers Market opened May 4 and continues through Nov. 23. Market hours are 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Hutchins Park on Congress Ave. The HdG Farmers Market has a diverse selection of produce, breads, treats, dairy products, and honey. Along with prepared foods, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com/







Sunday, July 28

Groovin’ in the Grass Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Re-Live The Beatles: The Tribute, July 28

The Groovin’ in the Grass Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Re-Live The Beatles: The Tribute July 28. The summer series concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $9 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew/listing. About Re-Live The Beatles: The Tribute: “Join John, Paul, George and Ringo as they recreate the outstanding career and influential music of The Beatles. https://jenchjr.wixsite.com/re-live-the-beatles” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concerts



U.S. Navy Band “The Cruisers” performs at Shamrock Park July 28

The U.S. Navy Band “The Cruisers” performs 7 p.m. July 28 as a part of The town of Bel Air’s Summer Concert Series at Shamrock Park. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bel Air High School Auditorium. Please call 410-803-9784 or check the Shamrock Park facebook page for updates after 4 p.m. The free concerts are sponsored by the Town of Bel Air’s recreation committee. For details, visit http://belairsummerconcerts.org/schedule





“Summer at the Gallery” exhibit at Liriodendron Mansion, July 28

The Liriodendron Mansion‘s art show “Summer at the Gallery” runs July 28 to August 18. It features the diverse works of Barbara Love, Ellie Tryon Elgin, and Rhoda Seiden and pop-up artists. Come experience this exciting blend of diverse artists and tour the historic Liriodendron Mansion and grounds. The mansion is open on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 West Gordon St. in Bel Air.



Coming next . . .

Bel Air Farmer’s Market temporarily relocates Aug. 10

The Bel Air Farmer’s Market will temporarily move to 121 S. Main St. in the parking lot next to Black Eyed Suzie’s on Aug. 10, to make room for the BBQ Bash, which will be held in the market’s usual location. The market will return to it’s normal location August 17th. There will be some parking available next to the market and on Main Street as well as FREE parking at the garage, 1/2 block from our temporary location. The garage address is 16 N. Hickory Avenue. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/833897567010595/?active_tab=about

Kinetic Canvas: Jackson Pollock, Aug 2 & 3

The Kinetic Canvas series returns Aug. 2 and 3 with an original dance theater production inspired by Jackson Pollock at Harford Community College’s, Chesapeake Theater. This innovative performance, at 8 p.m. Aug. 2 and 6 p.m. Aug. 3, takes the audience on a journey through a world influenced by one of the most radical abstract styles in the history of modern art and the ideas of detaching line from color, redefining the categories of drawing and painting, and finding new means to describe pictorial space. Join us an hour before each performance for an informative discussion presented by Jeff Ball, Associate Professor of Visual, Performing and Applied Arts at HCC. www.liveatharfordcc.com

Ongoing . . .

Chesapeake Gallery Exhibition: “Holidays and Other Things I’m Not Sure About”, June 11- Sept. 12 at Harford Community College

The Chesapeake Gallery Exhibition: “Holidays and Other Things I’m Not Sure About” will be on display June 11-September 12, at Harford Community College, Student Center, Chesapeake Gallery.Artist Andrew Brown has exhibited his paintings and drawings nationally and internationally. He is a full-time instructor and graduate faculty member of the Department of Art and Art History at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.



For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

For events at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/