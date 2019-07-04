Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (July 5-7)

Photo courtesy Havre de Grace Independence Day Commission’s Facebook page.

(Photo by Jennifer Longo Photography)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include Summer Movie Nights in Shamrock Park on Friday, the Edgewood Joppatowne Independence Day Parade and the Havre de Grace Independence Day Parade, concert and fireworks on Saturday and the third annual Family Fun Day at Liriodendron Mansion on Sunday.

Friday, July 5

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, July 5

First Fridays in Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. July 5. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Bands performing on every block, cafe seating at our restaurants, food trucks, merchandise vendors, store specials, kids zone, classic car show and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/event/first-friday-8/2019-07-05/



Summer Movie Nights in Shamrock Park, July 5

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Summer Movie Nights return to Shamrock Park July 5. The event begins with entertainment at 7:15 p.m. followed by a showing of “Mary Poppins Returns” at dusk. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/856756871334857/



Friday Concerts in Tydings Park, July 5

Concerts are held 7:30 p.m. every Friday night in June and July in Tydings Park. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair for the free concerts on the waterfront in Havre de Grace. No rain location. July 5th’s featured performer is the Middle of Nowhere. For details, http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/event/friday-concerts-in-the-park-2019-07-05/

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, July 5

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.



Hays-Heighe House open house, July 5

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx

Saturday, July 6

Havre de Grace Independence Day parade, July 6

Havre de Grace’s Independence Day parade will be held on July 6. It marches down Union Street starting at 2 p.m. and ends with a concert by the Amish Outlaws in Hutchins Park. Fireworks start at dusk. For details, visit http://havredegracejuly4th.org/



Edgewood Joppatowne Independence Day Parade, July 6

The Edgewood Joppatowne Independence Day Parade starts at 6 p.m. July 6 at the Edgewood Boys and Girls Club on Cedar Drive in Edgewood. The route exits on Fern Road, turns right on Hanson, turns right on Hornbeam, right onto Rosewood Drive and continues to Cedar Drive. The parade ends at the Edgewood Elementary School parking lot. For details, visit http://edgewoodjoppatowneparade.org/



Bel Air Farmers’ Market, July 6

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market celebrates 44 years of serving locally produced fruit, produce, meats and more to the Harford County community this season. The market takes place every Saturday April 13 through December 21 at the Mary Risteau Courthouse parking lot at 2 S. Bond Street in downtown Bel Air. Market hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. April through mid-November and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. mid-November until the Saturday before Christmas. For details, visit https://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/



Havre de Grace Farmers Market, July 6

The Havre de Grace Farmers Market opened May 4 and continues through Nov. 23. Market hours are 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Hutchins Park on Congress Ave. The HdG Farmers Market has a diverse selection of produce, breads, treats, dairy products, and honey. Along with prepared foods, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com/

Sunday, July 7

Family Fun Day at Liriodendron Mansion, July 7

The 3rd annual Family Fun Day at Liriodendron Mansion is coming up July 7. The event is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and includes a visit by Maryland Park Services’ Scales & Tales, activities with Harford County Master Gardeners and Maryland Center for the Arts, lawn games, painting, a Native American Exhibit, and more! The free event is sponsored by APGFCU and Jones Junction. Free parking in the broadway lot and refreshments will be available. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1785108651592376/

Brides of Bluebeard: The Women Who Loved John Wilkes Booth, July 7

Come to Tudor Hall at 2 p.m. July 7 for a special talk on John Wilkes Booth and the women who loved him. Presented by Kate Ramirez Taylor. John Wilkes Booth was a Romeo both on and off the stage. In her speech, Kate will address some of the romantic relationships that defined the handsome actor who went on to assassinate President Lincoln. Kate is a 19th century speaker and living historian who specializes in the Lincoln assassination. She also speaks about the events of 1865 through her work at the Dr. Samuel A. Mudd House Museum and Historic Port Tobacco Village. Talk starts at 2:00 pm and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. Please obey the speed limit on Tudor Lane and the Tudor Hall property when visiting. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

“Groovin’ in the Grass Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Sons of Pirates, July 5

The “Groovin’ in the Grass Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Sons of Pirates July 5. The summer series concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $9 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew/listing. About Sons of Pirates: “It’s a beach party in the Great Bowl as Sons of Pirates presents the hot summer songs of Jimmy Buffett and Bob Marley as well as sing-a-long classic tunes from The Eagles and James Taylor. https://www.facebook.com/Sons-of-Pirates-377730882252636/” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concerts



Coming next . . .

Living History Performance, July 15

History comes alive with Maryland Humanities’ free Chautauqua living history performance series each July. In Harford Community College, Chesapeake Theater’s audience members meet historical figures, then participate in a thoughtful dialogue with each character. At 7 p.m. July 15, oceanographer, filmmaker, and scientist Jacques Cousteau will be brought to life by Doug Mishler, an independent scholar and veteran Chautauquan. The family-friendly performance is free and open to the public. Chautauqua 2019 is coming to the Upper Chesapeake region thanks to a partnership of Harford Community College, the Harford County Public Library, the Cecil County Public Library, Cecil College, and Maryland Humanities. For more information about the Chautauqua program, visit www.mdhumanities.org/programs/chautauqua/.

Kinetic Canvas: Jackson Pollock, Aug 2 & 3

The Kinetic Canvas series returns Aug. 2 and 3 with an original dance theater production inspired by Jackson Pollock at Harford Community College’s, Chesapeake Theater. This innovative performance, at 8 p.m. Aug. 2 and 6 p.m. Aug. 3, takes the audience on a journey through a world influenced by one of the most radical abstract styles in the history of modern art and the ideas of detaching line from color, redefining the categories of drawing and painting, and finding new means to describe pictorial space. Join us an hour before each performance for an informative discussion presented by Jeff Ball, Associate Professor of Visual, Performing and Applied Arts at HCC. www.liveatharfordcc.com

Ongoing . . .

Chesapeake Gallery Exhibition: “Holidays and Other Things I’m Not Sure About”, June 11- Sept. 12 at Harford Community College

The Chesapeake Gallery Exhibition: “Holidays and Other Things I’m Not Sure About” will be on display June 11-September 12, at Harford Community College, Student Center, Chesapeake Gallery.Artist Andrew Brown has exhibited his paintings and drawings nationally and internationally. He is a full-time instructor and graduate faculty member of the Department of Art and Art History at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.



