2nd Annual Susquehanna River Running Festival comes to Tydings Park Sept. 28

The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health has been named Title Sponsor of the Half Marathon at the 2nd Annual Susquehanna River Running Festival Sept. 28. Here are the details provided:

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Named Title Sponsor of Susquehanna River Running Festival’s Half Marathon

Bel Air, Md., August 7, 2019 – The Albert Cesky Scholarship Fund, Inc. (ACSF) today announced a partnership with University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) to be the Title Sponsor of the Half Marathon at the 2nd Annual Susquehanna River Running Festival on Saturday, September 28, beginning at 8 a.m. in Tydings Park in Havre de Grace.

As the official medical providers for the Susquehanna River Running Festival, UM UCH, assisted by ATI Physical Therapy, will provide the on-site medical team to ensure all race participants have a healthy and safe race.

“We are grateful to have UM UCH as our partner for this event. ACSF was founded on the values reflected in the life of Al Cesky, values such as community involvement along with academic and athletic excellence. Our complimentary missions work together to serve the residents of Northeastern Maryland,” said D. Sean McCone, event organizer and ACSF treasurer.

Lyle E. Sheldon, FACHE, president/CEO of UM UCH, said, “Being an active part of our community is a priority for us at University Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health. As the Title Sponsor of the Susquehanna River Running Festival’s Half Marathon, we are pleased to be active participants in an event that supports our community–our friends and neighbors–and raises funds for scholarships for high school students.”

Founded and organized by the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund, the Susquehanna River Running Festival includes a Half Marathon, Half Marathon Relay, a new 10K course and a 5K race.

The Half Marathon covers a scenic route through the City of Havre de Grace, over the Hatem Bridge, through the Town of Perryville, around Perry Point and back to Havre de Grace. The Half Marathon Relay features a two-person team, with the first relay leg 6.8 miles and the second 6.3 miles. The 10K will start in Perry Point and follow the last 6.2 miles of the half marathon course. The 5K race takes place within the historic City of Havre de Grace.

The running festival raises funds for the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to graduating high school student athletes who excel in both athletics and academics.

To sign up for the Half Marathon, Half Marathon Relay, 10K or 5K, visit www.susquehannarunfest.org.

About The Albert Cesky Scholarship Fund

ACSF is an all-volunteer, registered 501(c)3 organization that awards scholarships to Harford County high school seniors who excel in both athletics and academics and who best demonstrate the values reflected in the life of Al Cesky. ACSF has awarded over $1 million dollars in scholarships since its founding in 1986. For more information, visit alceskyscholarship.org.

About University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health includes the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center and the Patricia D. and M. Scot Kaufman Cancer Center on its Bel Air campus. Most recently, it opened The Klein Family Harford Crisis Center in Bel Air offering services for behavioral health. The Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill is an assisted living facility that specializes in hospice. The University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital has been operating in the community for over a century and is located in Havre de Grace. The leading health care system and largest private employer in Harford County, UM Upper Chesapeake Health offers a broad range of health care services, specialty care, technology and facilities to the residents of northeastern Maryland. Visit www.umuch.org for more information.