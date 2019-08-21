A group Harford business people donated money to buy the Harford County Public Library award-winning science fiction and fantasy books. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Public Library received 67 Hugo Award-winning novels from 10 members of the Harford business community. At the presentation, in the first row, were Jenny Dombeck, Harford County Public Library; John Mettee IV, Frederick Ward Associates; Sarah Klein, Klein’s ShopRite; Joe Ayler, Tar Heel Construction Group, LLC; and Mary Hastler, Harford County Public Library. In the second row were Mitchell Schmand, Spartan Surfaces; Charles Ross, Harford County Public Library; Jesse Cunningham V, Mountain View Insurance; Lester Davis, Team Logic IT; Jesse Cunningham IV, Mountain View Insurance; and Lori Cunningham, Mountain View Insurance.

(Photo Courtesy of Harford County Public Library)



Harford County Public Library Receives Donation of Hugo Award Novels

Bel Air, Md., August 20, 2019 — Harford County Public Library received 67 Hugo Award-winning novels from 10 members of the Harford business community. The Hugo Award honors the best books in science fiction and fantasy and are presented yearly by the World Science Fiction Society.

Coordinated by Jesse Cunningham V from Mountain View Insurance Solutions, the following businesses donated funds to acquire the collection: Buontempo Bros. Pizza, Frederick Ward Associates, The Growth Coach Harford County, Homeowners Real Estate, Klein’s ShopRite, Mark’s Home Team, Mountain View Insurance Solutions, Spartan Surfaces, Tar Heel Construction Group LLC and TeamLogic IT.

Among the donated books were “This Immortal” by Roger Zelazny, “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury and “Way Station” by Clifford D. Simak.

“We are grateful to the members of the business community who worked with the library to increase our science fiction offerings,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. More than 1.6 million visitors use library services and resources each year. In 2018 Harford County Public Library was named one of America’s Star Libraries for the eighth time by Library Journal. This year, Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association’s first Excellence in Marketing Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.