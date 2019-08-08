Health Fair and Outdoor Movie Night comes to Edgewood Boys and Girls Club Aug. 10

A Keystone Club Community Health Fair and Outdoor Movie Night will be held at the Edgewood Boys and Girls Club on Aug. 10 The event starts with a health fair featuring health vendors, demonstrations by the University of Maryland Agricultural Master Gardeners, Kid Zone, Touch a Truck, Hope Mobile sponsored by the Harford County Sheriff’s Department, DJ QWIK from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Entertainment will follow from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and the movie “Spider-man into the Spider-Verse” is to start at 8:30 p.m. Bring blankets and chairs for viewing the movie. The Edgewood Boys and Girls Club is at 2002 Cedar Drive in Edgewood. Vendor space for small and start-up businesses available. For details, contact Felicia Hopkins at harfordcountydistrictaevents@gmail.com or 443-324-7580