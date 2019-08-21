Klein Family Harford Crisis Center now open 24/7 in Bel Air

The Klein Family Harford Crisis Center is now open 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 802 Baltimore Pike to provide behavioral, mental health and addiction services for adults. Here are the details provided:

The Klein Family Harford Crisis Center Now Open 24/7

Crisis center provides behavioral, mental health and addiction services 24 hours a day

The Klein Family Harford Crisis Center, a co-funded, public/private partnership offering behavioral, mental health and addiction services, is now open 24/7.

Located at 802 Baltimore Pike in Bel Air, The Klein Family Harford Crisis Center offers a 24/7 alternative to emergency department treatment for adults experiencing a behavioral health crisis. Its broad array of services, available in one non-hospital location, serves individuals with mental health and/or substance use needs in a more comfortable, efficient setting, appropriate to their needs.

Services include a 24/7 hotline and mobile crisis team, a 24/7 behavioral health walk-in urgent care clinic and residential crisis services for adults in addition to one-to-one personalized care, individualized treatment plans, peer coaches and assistance with coordinating ongoing treatment. UM UCH also provides outpatient psychotherapy and medication management services for mental health issues.

The crisis center hotline, staffed 24 hours, is 800-NEXT-STEP (800-639-8783 or 410-874-0711 outside Maryland).

The crisis center is managed by University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health in partnership with Harford County Government, Healthy Harford/Healthy Cecil, Harford County Health Department, Office on Mental Health/Core Service Agency of Harford County, Inc., and the Affiliated Santé Group. For more information, visit harfordcrisiscenter.org.