Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Aug. 16-18)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Summer Movies Nights featuring “Trolls” in Shamrock Park on Friday, the 56th Annual Havre de Grace Art Show in Tydings Park Saturday and Sunday, and a performance by the 229th Maryland National Guard Band at Shamrock Park on Sunday.

Friday, Aug. 16

Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Summer Movies Nights features “Trolls” in Shamrock Park Aug. 16

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Summer Movies Nights features “Trolls” in Shamrock Park Aug. 16. The movie starts at dusk, but the pre-movie entertainment starts at 7:15 p.m. and is provided by the Bel Air Cultural Arts Commission. Food trucks are available to buy dinner. Movies are not only free and family friendly but also come with popcorn and face painting. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/856756871334857/

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Aug. 16

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Aug. 16

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx

Saturday, Aug. 17

56th Annual Havre de Grace Art Show, Aug. 17 & 18

The 56th Annual Havre de Grace Art Show comes to Tydings Park Aug. 17 and 18. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 17 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 18. The juried show features artists and crafts people from throughout the country. Admission is free. For details, visit http://www.hdgartshow.org/.

Harford Dance Theatre will hold auditions for “The Nutcracker” Aug. 17

Harford Dance Theatre will hold auditions for “The Nutcracker” Aug. 17 at the Susquehanna Center Dance Studio at Harford Community College. Auditions are for dancers and actors ages 8 to adult. The performance dates for The Nutcracker are December 6-8. Please note: Dancers must be currently enrolled in a ballet class to audition. Registration is at 10 a.m. for dancers ages 8 through 13 with a minimum of one-year of dance training. Registration is 11 a.m. for dancers ages 12 and up with a minimum of three years of dance training. Call backs are 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Info: sthompson@harford.edu. For details https://www.facebook.com/events/457945911439623/

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Aug. 17

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market celebrates 44 years of serving locally produced fruit, produce, meats and more to the Harford County community this season. The market takes place every Saturday April 13 through December 21 at the Mary Risteau Courthouse parking lot at 2 S. Bond Street in downtown Bel Air. Market hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. April through mid-November and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. mid-November until the Saturday before Christmas. For details, visit https://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Aug. 17

The Havre de Grace Farmers Market opened May 4 and continues through Nov. 23. Market hours are 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Hutchins Park on Congress Ave. The HdG Farmers Market has a diverse selection of produce, breads, treats, dairy products, and honey. Along with prepared foods, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com/



Sunday, Aug. 18

229th Maryland National Guard Band performs at Shamrock Park Aug. 18

229th Maryland National Guard Band performs 7 p.m. Aug. 18 as a part of The town of Bel Air’s Summer Concert Series at Shamrock Park. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bel Air High School Auditorium. Please call 410-803-9784 or check the Shamrock Park facebook page for updates after 4 p.m. The free concerts are sponsored by the Town of Bel Air’s recreation committee. For details, visit http://belairsummerconcerts.org/schedule

Tudor Hall tours, Aug. 18

Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearean actors including John Wilkes Booth‬. Tours starts at ‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 18 and last about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. Please obey the speed limit on Tudor Lane and the Tudor Hall property when visiting. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Belle Aire Market, Aug. 18

The Belle Aire Market, an open air antiques an crafts market, returns to 20 S. Courtland St. in Bel Air 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 18. For details, visit https://downtownbelair.com/belle-aire-market/



Coming next . . .

Phoenix Festival Theater presents Into the Woods, Sept. 6 & 8 and 14 & 15

Phoenix Festival Theater will present Into the Woods September 6-8 and September 14-15 in the Chesapeake Theater at Harford Community College. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 PM and Sundays at 2 PM. The play will be directed by Eric Potter. Tickets for Into the Woods are $16 to $20 and are available at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at LIVEatHarfordCC.com or by calling 443-412-2211. Assistive listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center.

Bel Air Festival of the Arts, Sept. 15

Bel Air Festival of the Arts is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15 in Shamrock Park. The 53rd annual event features 350 artisans and craftspeople offering unique fine art, photography and hand-made crafts along with live entertainment on the park’s band shell stage. Profits from food concession sales benefits Bel Air Parks and Recreations programs. Parking is available in the Bel Air parking garage for a $2 donation to the Bel Air Auxiliary Police and a shuttle is available from the MVA parking lot on Route 24. For details, visit http://www.belairfestival.com/index.htm

Ongoing . . .

Chesapeake Gallery Exhibition: “Holidays and Other Things I’m Not Sure About”, June 11- Sept. 12 at Harford Community College

The Chesapeake Gallery Exhibition: “Holidays and Other Things I’m Not Sure About” will be on display June 11-September 12, at Harford Community College, Student Center, Chesapeake Gallery.Artist Andrew Brown has exhibited his paintings and drawings nationally and internationally. He is a full-time instructor and graduate faculty member of the Department of Art and Art History at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

“Summer at the Gallery” exhibit at Liriodendron Mansion, July 28-Aug. 18

The Liriodendron Mansion‘s art show “Summer at the Gallery” runs July 28 to August 18. It features the diverse works of Barbara Love, Ellie Tryon Elgin, and Rhoda Seiden and pop-up artists. Come experience this exciting blend of diverse artists and tour the historic Liriodendron Mansion and grounds. The mansion is open on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 West Gordon St. in Bel Air.



