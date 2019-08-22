Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Aug. 23-25)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Fourth Fridays event on Friday, the Waterfront Festival in Havre de Grace on Saturday and Sunday and a performance by the Harford Choral Society at the Steppingstone Farm Museum on Sunday.

Friday, Aug. 23

Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Fourth Fridays event, Aug. 23

Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Fourth Fridays event starts at 5 p.m. Aug. 23 in downtown Bel Air. The event features local live music, beer and wine garden, food from Black Eyed Suzie’s, face painting and games. Parking in downtown Bel Air is free after 5 p.m. weekdays. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/270207247248740/



Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Aug. 23

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Aug. 23

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx

Saturday, Aug. 24

Waterfront Festival in Havre de Grace, Aug. 24 & 25

The Waterfront Festival comes to Havre de Grace 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 24 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 25 at three locations: Concord Point Park, Hutchins Park, and the Moore Family Homestead. The event includes steamed crabs, seafood, live bands, food trucks, beer gardens, vendors, entertainers, artisans, games, contests, exhibits, crafts, kid zones, land & water demonstrations, youth fishing derby, petting zoo, live mermaids, boat cruises, hands-on learning opportunities and more. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2132216110412436/?event_time_id=2132216113745769

Havre de Grace fireworks, Aug. 24

The City of Havre de Grace will launch fireworks, postponed during its Independence Day celebration as part of its Waterfront Festival. The fireworks will be launched from Concord Point Park at about 8:30 p.m. Aug. 24. For details, visit https://explorehavredegrace.com/event/fireworks-makeup-date/?fbclid=IwAR2nTR9Z0MUnkronbg5mZBmrQtaf1WQCjiOonxhZxyv5-f7VBswSqklVCDM

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Aug. 24

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market celebrates 44 years of serving locally produced fruit, produce, meats and more to the Harford County community this season. The market takes place every Saturday April 13 through December 21 at the Mary Risteau Courthouse parking lot at 2 S. Bond Street in downtown Bel Air. Market hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. April through mid-November and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. mid-November until the Saturday before Christmas. For details, visit https://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Aug. 24

The Havre de Grace Farmers Market opened May 4 and continues through Nov. 23. Market hours are 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Hutchins Park on Congress Ave. The HdG Farmers Market has a diverse selection of produce, breads, treats, dairy products, and honey. Along with prepared foods, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com/





Sunday, Aug. 25

Harford Choral Society to perform at Steppingstone Farm Museum, Aug. 25

The Harford Choral Society will perform at 2 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Steppingstone Farm Museum, 461 Quaker Bottom Road in Havre de Grace. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/662315564243652/

Coming next . . .

Phoenix Festival Theater presents Into the Woods, Sept. 6 & 8 and 14 & 15

Phoenix Festival Theater will present Into the Woods September 6-8 and September 14-15 in the Chesapeake Theater at Harford Community College. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 PM and Sundays at 2 PM. The play will be directed by Eric Potter. Tickets for Into the Woods are $16 to $20 and are available at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at LIVEatHarfordCC.com or by calling 443-412-2211. Assistive listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center.

Bel Air Festival of the Arts, Sept. 15

Bel Air Festival of the Arts is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15 in Shamrock Park. The 53rd annual event features 350 artisans and craftspeople offering unique fine art, photography and hand-made crafts along with live entertainment on the park’s band shell stage. Profits from food concession sales benefits Bel Air Parks and Recreations programs. Parking is available in the Bel Air parking garage for a $2 donation to the Bel Air Auxiliary Police and a shuttle is available from the MVA parking lot on Route 24. For details, visit http://www.belairfestival.com/index.htm

Ongoing . . .

Chesapeake Gallery Exhibition: “Holidays and Other Things I’m Not Sure About”, June 11- Sept. 12 at Harford Community College

The Chesapeake Gallery Exhibition: “Holidays and Other Things I’m Not Sure About” will be on display June 11-September 12, at Harford Community College, Student Center, Chesapeake Gallery.Artist Andrew Brown has exhibited his paintings and drawings nationally and internationally. He is a full-time instructor and graduate faculty member of the Department of Art and Art History at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

