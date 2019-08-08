Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Aug. 9-11)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Maryland State BBQ Bash in downtown Bel Air Friday and Saturday, the Edgewood Boys and Girls Club’s health fair and outdoor movie night on Saturday and the Groovin’ in the Grass Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens which features Tumblehome on Sunday.

Friday, Aug. 9

Maryland State BBQ Bash, Aug. 9 & 10

The Maryland State BBQ Bash comes to downtown Bel Air Aug. 9 & 10. Hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 9 and noon to 10 p.m. Aug. 10. The barbecue themed street festival features the Maryland State BBQ Championship, with more than 50 competition teams from the Mid-Atlantic area and beyond competing for $12,500 in cash prizes and the chance to compete in the annual Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue in Lynchburg, TN and The American Royal in Kansas City, MO. More than 40 amateur teams will compete in the MD State BBQ Bash Tailgate Challenge. The musical lineup includes: Robbie Boothe at 5 p.m. and Dillon Carmichael at 8 p.m. Aug. 9 and The Grinders at 2 p.m., Chapel Road at 5 p.m. and Stephanie Quayle at 8 p.m. Aug. 10. Admission is free and parking is free after 5 p.m. and on weekends in downtown Bel Air. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/437859330084189/?active_tab=about



Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Aug. 9

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.



Hays-Heighe House open house, Aug. 9

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx





Saturday, Aug. 10

Health Fair and Outdoor Movie Night at Edgewood Boys and Girls Club, Aug. 10

A Keystone Club Community Health Fair and Outdoor Movie Night will be held at the Edgewood Boys and Girls Club on Aug. 10 The event starts with a health fair featuring health vendors, demonstrations by the University of Maryland Agricultural Master Gardeners, Kid Zone, Touch a Truck, Hope Mobile sponsored by the Harford County Sheriff’s Department, DJ QWIK from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Entertainment will follow from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and the movie “Spider-man into the Spider-Verse” is to start at 8:30 p.m. Bring blankets and chairs for viewing the movie. The Edgewood Boys and Girls Club is at 2002 Cedar Drive in Edgewood. For details visit https://bit.ly/33mjRiH or contact Felicia Hopkins at harfordcountydistrictaevents@gmail.com or 443-324-7580

Bel Air Farmer’s Market temporarily relocates Aug. 10

The Bel Air Farmer’s Market will temporarily move to 121 S. Main St. in the parking lot next to Black Eyed Suzie’s on Aug. 10, to make room for the BBQ Bash, which will be held in the market’s usual location. The market will return to it’s normal location August 17th. There will be some parking available next to the market and on Main Street as well as FREE parking at the garage, 1/2 block from our temporary location. The garage address is 16 N. Hickory Avenue. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/833897567010595/?active_tab=about

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Aug. 10

The Havre de Grace Farmers Market opened May 4 and continues through Nov. 23. Market hours are 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Hutchins Park on Congress Ave. The HdG Farmers Market has a diverse selection of produce, breads, treats, dairy products, and honey. Along with prepared foods, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com/







Sunday, Aug. 11

Groovin’ in the Grass Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Tumblehome, Aug. 11

The Groovin’ in the Grass Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Tumblehome on Aug. 11 (Rescheduled from July 21). The summer series concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $9 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew/listing. About Tumblehome: “Back by popular demand, Tumblehome plays rock, soul, blues and jazz, with horns, and harmony. http://tumblehomeband.wixsite.com/tumblehomeband.” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concerts

Juliet Lloyd performs at Shamrock Park Aug. 11

Juliet Lloyd performs 7 p.m. Aug. 11 as a part of The town of Bel Air’s Summer Concert Series at Shamrock Park. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bel Air High School Auditorium. Please call 410-803-9784 or check the Shamrock Park facebook page for updates after 4 p.m. The free concerts are sponsored by the Town of Bel Air’s recreation committee. For details, visit http://belairsummerconcerts.org/schedule

Ronny Cox performs at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, Aug. 11

Singer-songwriter, musician and actor Ronny Cox performs at 2 p.m. Aug. 11 at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace. Cox is known for his roles in Deliverance, RoboCop, Beverly Hills Cop, Total Recall, Taps, Bound For Glory and The Onion Field. His music is eclectic, a woven tapestry of songs and stories with an over-all arc that eventually comes together and tells something about “the human condition”. Tickets are $18 to $20. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/an-evening-with-ronny-cox/. The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace is at 121 N. Union Ave.

Coming next . . .



Sounding Brass performs at Shamrock Park Aug. 14

Sounding Brass performs 7 p.m. Aug. 14 as a part of The town of Bel Air’s Summer Concert Series at Shamrock Park. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bel Air High School Auditorium. Please call 410-803-9784 or check the Shamrock Park facebook page for updates after 4 p.m. The free concerts are sponsored by the Town of Bel Air’s recreation committee. For details, visit http://belairsummerconcerts.org/schedule



Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Summer Movies Nights features “Trolls” in Shamrock Park Aug. 16

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Summer Movies Nights features “Trolls” in Shamrock Park Aug. 16. The movie starts at dusk, but the pre-movie entertainment starts at 7:15 p.m. and is provided by the Bel Air Cultural Arts Commission. Food trucks are available to buy dinner. Movies are not only free and family friendly but also come with popcorn and face painting. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/856756871334857/





Harford Dance Theatre will hold auditions for “The Nutcracker” Aug. 17

Harford Dance Theatre will hold auditions for “The Nutcracker” Aug. 17 at the Susquehanna Center Dance Studio at Harford Community College. Auditions are for dancers and actors ages 8 to adult. The performance dates for The Nutcracker are December 6-8. Please note: Dancers must be currently enrolled in a ballet class to audition.

Registration is at 10 a.m. for dancers ages 8 through 13 with a minimum of one-year of dance training. Registration is 11 a.m. for dancers ages 12 and up with a minimum of three years of dance training. Call backs are 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Info: sthompson@harford.edu. For details https://www.facebook.com/events/457945911439623/



229th Maryland National Guard Band performs at Shamrock Park Aug. 18

229th Maryland National Guard Band performs 7 p.m. Aug. 18 as a part of The town of Bel Air’s Summer Concert Series at Shamrock Park. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bel Air High School Auditorium. Please call 410-803-9784 or check the Shamrock Park facebook page for updates after 4 p.m. The free concerts are sponsored by the Town of Bel Air’s recreation committee. For details, visit http://belairsummerconcerts.org/schedule



Phoenix Festival Theater presents Into the Woods, Sept. 6 & 8 and 14 & 15

Phoenix Festival Theater will present Into the Woods September 6-8 and September 14-15 in the Chesapeake Theater at Harford Community College. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 PM and Sundays at 2 PM. The play will be directed by Eric Potter. Tickets for Into the Woods are $16 to $20 and are available at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at LIVEatHarfordCC.com or by calling 443-412-2211. Assistive listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center.

Bel Air Festival of the Arts, Sept. 15

Bel Air Festival of the Arts is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15 in Shamrock Park. The 53rd annual event features 350 artisans and craftspeople offering unique fine art, photography and hand-made crafts along with live entertainment on the park’s band shell stage. Profits from food concession sales benefits Bel Air Parks and Recreations programs. Parking is available in the Bel Air parking garage for a $2 donation to the Bel Air Auxiliary Police and a shuttle is available from the MVA parking lot on Route 24. For details, visit http://www.belairfestival.com/index.htm

Ongoing . . .

Chesapeake Gallery Exhibition: “Holidays and Other Things I’m Not Sure About”, June 11- Sept. 12 at Harford Community College

The Chesapeake Gallery Exhibition: “Holidays and Other Things I’m Not Sure About” will be on display June 11-September 12, at Harford Community College, Student Center, Chesapeake Gallery.Artist Andrew Brown has exhibited his paintings and drawings nationally and internationally. He is a full-time instructor and graduate faculty member of the Department of Art and Art History at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.



“Summer at the Gallery” exhibit at Liriodendron Mansion, July 28-Aug. 18

The Liriodendron Mansion‘s art show “Summer at the Gallery” runs July 28 to August 18. It features the diverse works of Barbara Love, Ellie Tryon Elgin, and Rhoda Seiden and pop-up artists. Come experience this exciting blend of diverse artists and tour the historic Liriodendron Mansion and grounds. The mansion is open on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 West Gordon St. in Bel Air.





