University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health recognized by American Nurses Credentialing Center

Nursing team members at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health celebrate receiving the Pathway to Excellence® designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. (Photo Courtesy of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health)

The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health was recently recognized with a Pathway to Excellence® designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Here are at the details provided:

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Receives ANCC Pathway to Excellence® Designation for its Nurses, Excellent Care

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) joins a premier group of organizations that have received the Pathway to Excellence® designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

The Pathway designation is a global credential that highlights UM UCH’s commitment to creating a healthy work environment where nurses feel empowered and valued. UM UCH’s nurses are an integral part of the health care team, with a voice in policy and practice. Pathway nurses are engaged, resulting in higher job satisfaction, reduced turnover, improved safety and better patient outcomes.

As a Pathway organization, UM UCH leads the effort to enhance quality of care, patient and nursing safety, and the future of health care delivery.

“We are so proud of our nurses and this significant accomplishment,” said Joyce Fox, RN, MS, NEA-BC, senior vice president of patient services and chief nursing officer of UM UCH. “We are the third acute hospital in the state of Maryland to receive this designation and the first in the University of Maryland Medical System.”

Lyle E. Sheldon, FACHE, president/CEO of UM UCH said, “The team of nurses at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health are the heart and soul of our health care system. Their dedication to our patients is second to none. We are grateful to the American Nurses Credentialing Center for honoring our nurses with the Pathway to Excellence® designation for their commitment to excellence.”

UM UCH demonstrated that it successfully met all six Pathway standards. These include shared decision-making, safety, quality, leadership, well-being and professional development. Each of these standards reflects foundational elements for a positive practice environment.

For more information on the Pathway to Excellence® recognition program, visit ANCC’s web site at https://www.nursingworld.org/pathway.