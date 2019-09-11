Harford County Korean War veteran donates copies of his book about the war to the Harford County Public Library

Korean War veteran Robert S. Banker recently donated to the Harford County Public Library copies of the book he wrote about his war experience and his visit to Seoul, Korea in 2018 to honor the country’s 70th Armed Forces Day. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Public Library Receives Book Written by Korean War Veteran

Robert S. Banker, a Harford County Korean War veteran, donates copies of his book of memories from the Korean War to Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. (Photo Courtesy of Harford County Public Library)

Bel Air, Md., September 6, 2019 — Robert S. Banker, a Harford County Korean War veteran, donated copies of his book of memories from the Korean War to Harford County Public Library.

The book focuses on his trip to Seoul, Korea, in fall 2018 to honor of the country’s 70th Armed Forces Day as well as his experiences during the Korean War.

He was one of 24 Korean War veterans worldwide on a re-visit program. During the trip, Banker met President Moon Jae-in and the first lady of Korea and also made a visit to the Seoul National Cemetery to honor the gravesites of those who died.

“One may say that our war is the so-called forgotten war, but I assure everyone that the Korean people do not forget the sacrifices inflicted on all military personnel to preserve their country, and they never will,” Banker writes. “Wherever I go and meet Koreans from the age of 5 to the age of 105, the thanks are totally genuine, an expression of their love to all wherever we may be. It is truly humbling!”





Copies of Banker’s book may be found on the local author’s shelf at the Bel Air Library.

“We are so appreciative of Robert Banker for sharing his moving memories with us,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “His book is such an important addition to the library’s collection of works by local authors.”

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. More than 1.6 million visitors use library services and resources each year. In 2018 Harford County Public Library was named one of America’s Star Libraries for the eighth time by Library Journal. This year, Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association’s first Excellence in Marketing Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.