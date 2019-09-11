Harford County Public Library’s 9th Annual Comic-Con to feature Harford County author Sherri Cook Woosley Sept. 28

Harford County author Sherri Cook Woosley is to discuss her debut novel “Walking Through Fire” at the Harford County Public Library’s 9th Annual Comic-Con on Sept. 28. Here are the details provided:

9th Annual Comic-Con Celebrates All Things ‘Geek’

Bel Air Library hosts free day of activities on September 28 for children, teens and adults that features virtual reality, photo ops, board games, Dungeons & Dragons, crafts, trivia and more

Bel Air, Md., September 3, 2019 — Harford County Public Library’s 9th Annual Comic-Con, a celebration of all things nerdy, will be held Saturday, September 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue. Comic-Con features events for children, teens and adults and is free of charge.

Sherri Cook Woosley (Photo by @Jen Snyder LLC)

All day events include virtual reality exploration, video and board games, green screen photo opportunities, child-friendly crafts, jumbo-sized family games, Magic the Gathering and a Fandom scavenger hunt.

Sherri Cook Woosley, a Harford County resident, will discuss her debut novel, “Walking Through Fire,” that combines her experience of being the parent of a child with cancer with Sumerian mythology, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Woosley’s book has been longlisted for the Booknest Debut Novel Award and Baltimore’s Best 2019 in the novel category. Her story, “Very Happy and Very Productive,” was a winner in the Baltimore Science Fiction Society’s annual contest.

Other special activities at Comic-Con include “Nerdy Story Time” from 10:15 to 11 a.m.; BEAM from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; D & D Character Workshop from 11a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; “Robo Petting Zoo” from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; a trivia contest from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; “Family Friendly Virtual Reality” from 1 to 2:30 p.m.; “Soul Caliber 6 Tournament” from 1:30 to 3 p.m.; “Dungeons & Dragons” from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; teen crafts including Dragon Eye from 2 to 4 p.m.; artist panel from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; art workshop from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; and sewing craft (for those ages 8 and older) from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Comic-Con participants are invited to wear a costume. A costume contest for kids takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 to 2:30 p.m. A costume contest for those ages 13 and up will be held from 2:30 to 3 p.m.

“Comic-Con offers a day filled with exciting, hands-on activities for library customers of all ages,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Among the highlights this year are various virtual reality opportunities, Dungeons & Dragons, a robo petting zoo, costume contest for children and adults, an artist panel, art workshop and much more. Also, we are fortunate to have author Sherri Cook Woosley join us to discuss her debut novel which is getting great reviews. Comic-Con offers something for everyone.”

Comic-Con is a registered trademark of San Diego Comic Convention. Used with permission.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. More than 1.6 million visitors use library services and resources each year. In 2018 Harford County Public Library was named one of America’s Star Libraries for the eighth time by Library Journal. This year, Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association’s first Excellence in Marketing Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.