More than $20,000 raised to support Harvest House

Attending the Harvest House fundraiser August 26 were Eric Rebbert, Jordan Williams, Maxine Harris, Donna Sheldon, Kay Sheldon Dyches and James Wentworth. (Photo Courtesy of Harvest House)

More than $20,000 was raised at the fourth-annual mini-golf tournament to support the Harvest House home for men in recovery from addiction. Here are the details provided:

‘Swing Into Action’ mini-golf event supports transitional home for men in recovery

Bel Air, Md. – Harvest House, a Bel Air-based nonprofit that serves as a short-term transitional home for men in recovery from alcohol and/or drug addiction, raised more than $20,000 at its fourth annual “Swing Into Action” mini-golf tournament on August 26 at Churchville Golf Center.

Nearly 100 participants attended the event. More than 60 sponsors, including businesses, organizations and individuals, supported the fundraiser.

Top sponsors included Ashley Addiction Treatment Center, DBC Accurate Contracting, Inc, Harford County Health Department, Harford Mutual, Jarrettsville Builders, Jones Junction, Klein’s ShopRite, Sandbek LLC, SIAB, Elite Power Washington, WSMT Insurance and the Zachary Steven Mistovich Memorial Fund.

“There is an unmet and critical need for graduate recovery care in our community,” said Donna Sheldon, board member of Harvest House. “Harvest House residents are encouraged to pursue goals through guided and self-directed opportunities for the development of the whole man.”

Harvest House’s mission is to provide housing and spiritual resources within a Christ-centered community to help men remain grounded in their recovery and committed to their faith walk. Harvest House encourages independence, responsibility, accountability and unity. Understanding that no one’s pathway to addiction is the same, each man’s recovery process is also an individual journey. Learn more by visiting www.harvesthousemd.org.