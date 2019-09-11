Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Sept. 13-15)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include an Evening of Jazz featuring Benny Russell at Harford Community College on Friday, a performance by Jon Shain & FJ Ventre at the Deer Creek Coffeehouse on Saturday and the 54th annual Bel Air Festival for the Arts on Sunday.

Friday, Sept. 13

Benny Russell presents an Evening of Jazz at Harford Community College Sept. 13

Harford Community College is offering an Evening of Jazz featuring its adjunct instructor of music Benny Russell at 8 p.m. Sept. 13. Tickets for an Evening of Jazz are $1 to $10 and are available at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211. For details, visit https://bit.ly/313yqFZ

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Sept. 13

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Sept. 13

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx



Saturday, Sept. 14

Jon Shain & FJ Ventre perform at Deer Creek Coffeehouse, Sept. 14

Jon Shain & FJ Ventre are to perform their brand of traditional blues, ragtime, original folk tunes and acoustic guitar at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Deer Creek Coffeehouse. Suggestion donation is $12 for adults and $5 for youth. Reservations are required at www.deercreekfolk.com.

Phoenix Festival Theater presents Into the Woods, Sept. 14-15

Phoenix Festival Theater will present Into the Woods September 14-15 in the Chesapeake Theater at Harford Community College. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 PM and Sundays at 2 PM. The play will be directed by Eric Potter. Tickets for Into the Woods are $16 to $20 and are available at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at LIVEatHarfordCC.com or by calling 443-412-2211. Assistive listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center.



Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Sept. 14

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market celebrates 44 years of serving locally produced fruit, produce, meats and more to the Harford County community this season. The market takes place every Saturday April 13 through December 21 at the Mary Risteau Courthouse parking lot at 2 S. Bond Street in downtown Bel Air. Market hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. April through mid-November and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. mid-November until the Saturday before Christmas. For details, visit https://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Sept. 14

The Havre de Grace Farmers Market opened May 4 and continues through Nov. 23. Market hours are 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Hutchins Park on Congress Ave. The HdG Farmers Market has a diverse selection of produce, breads, treats, dairy products, and honey. Along with prepared foods, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com/



Sunday, Sept. 15

Bel Air Festival of the Arts, Sept. 15

Bel Air Festival of the Arts is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15 in Shamrock Park. The 53rd annual event features 350 artisans and craftspeople offering unique fine art, photography and hand-made crafts along with live entertainment on the park’s band shell stage. Profits from food concession sales benefits Bel Air Parks and Recreations programs. Parking is available in the Bel Air parking garage for a $2 donation to the Bel Air Auxiliary Police and a shuttle is available from the MVA parking lot on Route 24. For details, visit http://www.belairfestival.com/index.htm

Coming next . . .

St. Margaret Fall Festival, Sept. 20 & 21

The St. Margaret Fall Festival is Sept. 20 and 21 on the grounds of the parish at 203 N. Hickory Ave. in Bel Air. Hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 20 and noon to 10 p.m. Sept. 21. The festival features rides, games, food, a bingo tent, silent auction, Octoberfest beer garden, bake table, pony rides and a visit from the Baltimore Blast. Unlimited ride wristbands are $15. For details, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/st-margaret-fall-festival-tickets-71674683909

Harford County Public Library’s 9th Annual Comic-Con, Sept. 28

Harford County Public Library’s 9th Annual Comic-Con, a celebration of all things nerdy, will be held Saturday, September 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue. Comic-Con features events for children, teens and adults and is free of charge. For details, visit bit.ly/2lPEIJV

College Career Fair at APGFCU Arena, Oct. 16

Harford County Public Schools is hosting a College Career Fair 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Harford Community College’s APGFCU Arena. The event is free and open to the public, including parents and students from surrounding counties. It features more than 130 colleges and universities, including trade and technical schools, Military Academies and United States Armed Forces, local businesses representing a variety of technical, business and STEM occupations, hundreds of opportunities for future college/career plans, more than 30 HCPS School Counselors on-hand to answer college and career questions. Seminars to include: Financial Aid Seminar: Finding Money for College – 6:30 – 7:00 p.m. and Student-Athlete Seminar: Initial Eligibility Overview -7:15 – 7:45 p.m. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/909189562779292/

Bel Air Christmas Parade, Dec. 1

The Bel Air 2019 Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting is scheduled Dec. 1 on Main Street. The event starts with a concert in front of the courthouse on Main Street at 2:30 p.m. The parade begins at 3:30 p.m. and ends at 4:15 p.m. in Shamrock Park with holiday music, free cookies, hot chocolate and a bonfire. The event concludes with a 5 p.m. tree lighting in Shamrock Park. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/346490316256902/



Ongoing . . .

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

For events at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/

