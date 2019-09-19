Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Sept. 20-22)

The St. Margaret Fall Festival is Sept. 20 and 21 on the grounds of the parish at 203 N. Hickory Ave. in Bel Air.

Friday, Sept. 20

St. Margaret Fall Festival, Sept. 20 & 21

The St. Margaret Fall Festival is Sept. 20 and 21 on the grounds of the parish at 203 N. Hickory Ave. in Bel Air. Hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 20 and noon to 10 p.m. Sept. 21. The festival features rides, games, food, a bingo tent, silent auction, Octoberfest beer garden, bake table, pony rides and a visit from the Baltimore Blast. Unlimited ride wristbands are $15. For details, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/st-margaret-fall-festival-tickets-71674683909



Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Sept. 20

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Sept. 20

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx





Saturday, Sept. 21

Maryland Lighthouse Challenge, Sept. 21-22

The Chesapeake Chapter of the U.S. Lighthouse Society invites the public to take the Maryland Lighthouse Challenge and visit nine lighthouse and one lightship during the Sept. 21-22 weekend. Complimentary souvenirs are given at each participating lighthouse, with a special souvenir for visiting all. The Challenge Lights include Choptank River Replica, Concord Point, Seven Foot Knoll, the Chesapeake Lightship, Hooper Strait, Cove Point, Drum Point, Point Lookout, Piney Point and Fort Washington. For details, visit https://concordpointlighthouse.org/event/maryland-lighthouse-challenge-2019/

Bark For Life walk, Sept. 21

The American Cancer Society Bark For Life noncompetitive walk event for dogs and their owners comes to the K-9 Cody Dog Park in Havre de Grace Sept. 21. The event is 9 a.m. to noon and includes a dog costume contest, a K-9 officer demonstration, dog massages and and thank you cake for dogs and humans. K-9 Cody Dog Park is at 100 Lagaret Lane in Havre de Grace. For details, visit https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR/BarkForLife/BFLCY19NER?pg=entry&fr_id=95018

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Sept. 21

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market celebrates 44 years of serving locally produced fruit, produce, meats and more to the Harford County community this season. The market takes place every Saturday April 13 through December 21 at the Mary Risteau Courthouse parking lot at 2 S. Bond Street in downtown Bel Air. Market hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. April through mid-November and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. mid-November until the Saturday before Christmas. For details, visit https://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Sept. 21

The Havre de Grace Farmers Market opened May 4 and continues through Nov. 23. Market hours are 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Hutchins Park on Congress Ave. The HdG Farmers Market has a diverse selection of produce, breads, treats, dairy products, and honey. Along with prepared foods, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com/





Sunday, Sept. 22

Fall in Love with Art in Bel Air art festival, Sept. 22

Harford Artists’ Association is hosting its annual Fall in Love with Art in Bel Air art festival 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at its gallery at 37 North Main St., Suite 104 in Bel Air. The free event features face painting, caricature drawings, mural painting, lots of crafts and art projects for all ages, local authors, fun photo booth designs, yoga classes, music and more. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2226249631011555/

“Artists of the Lower Susquehanna”, Sept. 22

The Havre de Grace Arts Collective presents “Artists of the Lower Susquehanna” 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 114 N. Union Ave. in Havre de Grace. The free event features the Esme Trio in Concert. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/the-havre-de-grace-arts-collective-presents-artists-of-the-lower-susquehanna/?fbclid=IwAR1PTJpkmq675StzNpI3U9_VL4S3-6_DUuJK37iv97au3GowdQTcLAYqxXw

Coming next . . .

Harford County Public Library’s 9th Annual Comic-Con, Sept. 28

Harford County Public Library’s 9th Annual Comic-Con, a celebration of all things nerdy, will be held Saturday, September 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue. Comic-Con features events for children, teens and adults and is free of charge. For details, visit bit.ly/2lPEIJV

Registration now open for Applause of Bel Air, classes start Oct. 2

Registration is open for baton twirling team Applause of Bel Air’s 2019-2020 season and we welcome new and experienced twirlers for both competition teams and recreation classes; children ages 3 and up. All classes will begin at Bel Air Middle school on October 2nd from 6-7. Cost per season (October through May) Beginner class: $155. Intermediate class and Competition team: $185. Travel Competition team: $395. Batons must be purchased through Applause for $20 and will be available the first night of class. PRACTICE WEAR: T shirt (not baggy), shorts or leggings, and flexible tennis shoes (Keds type sneaker, no running shoes) or jazz shoes (preferred). Hair must be in a ponytail or bun and bangs should be clipped back. To register, please visit our website Applauseofbelair.com and click ‘Register Now’ to sign up!

College Career Fair at APGFCU Arena, Oct. 16

Harford County Public Schools is hosting a College Career Fair 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Harford Community College’s APGFCU Arena. The event is free and open to the public, including parents and students from surrounding counties. It features more than 130 colleges and universities, including trade and technical schools, Military Academies and United States Armed Forces, local businesses representing a variety of technical, business and STEM occupations, hundreds of opportunities for future college/career plans, more than 30 HCPS School Counselors on-hand to answer college and career questions. Seminars to include: Financial Aid Seminar: Finding Money for College – 6:30 – 7:00 p.m. and Student-Athlete Seminar: Initial Eligibility Overview -7:15 – 7:45 p.m. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/909189562779292/

Bel Air Christmas Parade, Dec. 1

The Bel Air 2019 Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting is scheduled Dec. 1 on Main Street. The event starts with a concert in front of the courthouse on Main Street at 2:30 p.m. The parade begins at 3:30 p.m. and ends at 4:15 p.m. in Shamrock Park with holiday music, free cookies, hot chocolate and a bonfire. The event concludes with a 5 p.m. tree lighting in Shamrock Park. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/346490316256902/



Ongoing . . .

