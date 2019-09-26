Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Sept. 27-29)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Harford County Public Library’s 9th Annual Comic-Con at the Bel Air library on Saturday, the 2nd Annual Susquehanna River Running Festival in Havre de Grace also on Saturday and a discussion of Lincoln’s final hours by historian Kathryn Canavan at Tudor Hall on Sunday.

Friday, Sept. 27

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Sept. 27

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Sept. 27

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx



Saturday, Sept. 28

Harford County Public Library’s 9th Annual Comic-Con, Sept. 28

Harford County Public Library’s 9th Annual Comic-Con, a celebration of all things nerdy, will be held Saturday, September 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue. Comic-Con features events for children, teens and adults and is free of charge. For details, visit bit.ly/2lPEIJV



2nd Annual Susquehanna River Running Festival, Sept. 28

The 2nd Annual Susquehanna River Running Festival begins at 8 a.m. Sept. 28 in Havre de Grace’s Tydings Park. The festival includes a Half Marathon, Half Marathon Relay, a new 10K course and a 5K race. The Half Marathon covers a scenic route through the City of Havre de Grace, over the Hatem Bridge, through the Town of Perryville, around Perry Point and back to Havre de Grace. The Half Marathon Relay features a two-person team, with the first relay leg 6.8 miles and the second 6.3 miles. The 10K will start in Perry Point and follow the last 6.2 miles of the half marathon course. The 5K race takes place within the historic City of Havre de Grace. The running festival raises funds for the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to graduating high school student athletes who excel in both athletics and academics. To sign up for the Half Marathon, Half Marathon Relay, 10K or 5K, visit www.susquehannarunfest.org.

Steppingstone Farm Museum’s Fall Harvest & Craft Festival, Sept. 28 & 29

Steppingstone Farm Museum hosts its Fall Harvest & Craft Festival 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28 & 29. The event features pumpkin painting, scarecrow making, hayrides, craft vendors, demonstrations of historical trades, live music, food, kids activities. Admission is $10 for adults (cash ONLY at the gate). Members with event passes and children 12 & under are free. Stepping Stone Farm Museum is at 461 Quaker Bottom Road in Havre de Grace. For complete info, visit: https://www.steppingstonemuseum.org/fallharvest

Classic Rock Reflections at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Sept. 28

St. Matthew Lutheran Church presents Classic Rock Reflections, a free performance featuring he local band The Rat Pack 5 p.m. Sept. 28. St. Matthew Lutheran Church is at 1200 E. Churchill Rd. In Bel Air. For details, visit http://www.smlc.org/.

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Sept. 28

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market celebrates 44 years of serving locally produced fruit, produce, meats and more to the Harford County community this season. The market takes place every Saturday April 13 through December 21 at the Mary Risteau Courthouse parking lot at 2 S. Bond Street in downtown Bel Air. Market hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. April through mid-November and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. mid-November until the Saturday before Christmas. For details, visit https://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Sept. 28

The Havre de Grace Farmers Market opened May 4 and continues through Nov. 23. Market hours are 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Hutchins Park on Congress Ave. The HdG Farmers Market has a diverse selection of produce, breads, treats, dairy products, and honey. Along with prepared foods, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com/



Sunday, Sept. 29

Tudor Hall tour, Sept. 29

Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearean actors including John Wilkes Booth‬. Tour starts at 1:00 pm Sept. 29 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. Please obey the speed limit on Tudor Lane and the Tudor Hall property when visiting. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Historian Kathryn Canavan discusses Lincoln’s final hours, Sept. 29

Come to Tudor Hall for a special talk about Lincoln’s final hours by historian Kathryn Canavan on Sept. 29. She’s the author of “Lincoln’s Final Hours: Conspiracy, Terror, and The Assassination of America’s Greatest President.” Talk starts at 2:00 pm and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. Please obey the speed limit on Tudor Lane and the Tudor Hall property when visiting. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Coming next . . .

Registration now open for Applause of Bel Air, classes start Oct. 2

Registration is open for baton twirling team Applause of Bel Air’s 2019-2020 season and we welcome new and experienced twirlers for both competition teams and recreation classes; children ages 3 and up. All classes will begin at Bel Air Middle school on October 2nd from 6-7. Cost per season (October through May) Beginner class: $155. Intermediate class and Competition team: $185. Travel Competition team: $395. Batons must be purchased through Applause for $20 and will be available the first night of class. PRACTICE WEAR: T shirt (not baggy), shorts or leggings, and flexible tennis shoes (Keds type sneaker, no running shoes) or jazz shoes (preferred). Hair must be in a ponytail or bun and bangs should be clipped back. To register, please visit our website Applauseofbelair.com and click ‘Register Now’ to sign up!

College Career Fair at APGFCU Arena, Oct. 16

Harford County Public Schools is hosting a College Career Fair 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Harford Community College’s APGFCU Arena. The event is free and open to the public, including parents and students from surrounding counties. It features more than 130 colleges and universities, including trade and technical schools, Military Academies and United States Armed Forces, local businesses representing a variety of technical, business and STEM occupations, hundreds of opportunities for future college/career plans, more than 30 HCPS School Counselors on-hand to answer college and career questions. Seminars to include: Financial Aid Seminar: Finding Money for College – 6:30 – 7:00 p.m. and Student-Athlete Seminar: Initial Eligibility Overview -7:15 – 7:45 p.m. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/909189562779292/

Bel Air Christmas Parade, Dec. 1

The Bel Air 2019 Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting is scheduled Dec. 1 on Main Street. The event starts with a concert in front of the courthouse on Main Street at 2:30 p.m. The parade begins at 3:30 p.m. and ends at 4:15 p.m. in Shamrock Park with holiday music, free cookies, hot chocolate and a bonfire. The event concludes with a 5 p.m. tree lighting in Shamrock Park. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/346490316256902/



Ongoing . . .

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

For events at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/