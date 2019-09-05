Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Sept. 6-8)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, Phoenix Festival Theater’s presentation of Into the Woods at Harford Community College Friday through Sunday, and the Belle Aire Market comes to downtown Bel Air on Sunday.

Friday, Sept. 6

Phoenix Festival Theater presents Into the Woods, Sept. 6-8 and 14-15

Phoenix Festival Theater will present Into the Woods September 6-8 and September 14-15 in the Chesapeake Theater at Harford Community College. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 PM and Sundays at 2 PM. The play will be directed by Eric Potter. Tickets for Into the Woods are $16 to $20 and are available at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at LIVEatHarfordCC.com or by calling 443-412-2211. Assistive listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center.

First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, Sept. 6

First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 6. The family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets features bands performing on every block, cafe seating at restaurants, food trucks, merchandise vendors, store specials, kids zone and a classic car show. For details, visit https://explorehavredegrace.com/event/first-friday-2/



Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Sept. 6

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Sept. 6

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx





Saturday, Sept. 7

Opening reception for Harford Artists Association’s Pictures at an Exhibition, Sept. 7

The Harford Artists Association is hosting an opening reception for its Pictures at an Exhibition two and three dimensional juried fine art show and sale from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 7. The art show reception will include award presentations for Best of Show in 2D and 3D categories; enjoy wine and lite fare while viewing the award winning original artwork. The exhibit continues through Oct. 27 at the Harford Artists Association, 37 N. Main St. in Bel Air. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/957507761289124/

Annual Children’s Arts & Craft Festival, Sept. 7

The Annual Children’s Arts & Craft Festival is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 7 in Tydings Park in Havre de Grace. The event features entertainment for children under 12, hands-on crafts, scarecrow making, and children’s art tent. Free admission-children must be accompanied by an adult; bring child clothes up to size 6 and old pantyhose to make scarecrows. For details, visit https://explorehavredegrace.com/event/annual-childrens-arts-craft-festival/

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Sept. 7

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market celebrates 44 years of serving locally produced fruit, produce, meats and more to the Harford County community this season. The market takes place every Saturday April 13 through December 21 at the Mary Risteau Courthouse parking lot at 2 S. Bond Street in downtown Bel Air. Market hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. April through mid-November and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. mid-November until the Saturday before Christmas. For details, visit https://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Sept. 7

The Havre de Grace Farmers Market opened May 4 and continues through Nov. 23. Market hours are 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Hutchins Park on Congress Ave. The HdG Farmers Market has a diverse selection of produce, breads, treats, dairy products, and honey. Along with prepared foods, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com/





Sunday, Sept. 8

Belle Aire Market, Sept. 8

The Belle Aire Market, an open air antiques an crafts market, returns to 20 S. Courtland St. in Bel Air 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/346814315993593/

Coming next . . .

Bel Air Festival of the Arts, Sept. 15

Bel Air Festival of the Arts is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15 in Shamrock Park. The 53rd annual event features 350 artisans and craftspeople offering unique fine art, photography and hand-made crafts along with live entertainment on the park’s band shell stage. Profits from food concession sales benefits Bel Air Parks and Recreations programs. Parking is available in the Bel Air parking garage for a $2 donation to the Bel Air Auxiliary Police and a shuttle is available from the MVA parking lot on Route 24. For details, visit http://www.belairfestival.com/index.htm

Bel Air Christmas Parade, Dec. 1

The Bel Air 2019 Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting is scheduled Dec. 1 on Main Street. The event starts with a concert in front of the courthouse on Main Street at 2:30 p.m. The parade begins at 3:30 p.m. and ends at 4:15 p.m. in Shamrock Park with holiday music, free cookies, hot chocolate and a bonfire. The event concludes with a 5 p.m. tree lighting in Shamrock Park. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/346490316256902/

Ongoing . . .

Chesapeake Gallery Exhibition: “Holidays and Other Things I’m Not Sure About”, June 11- Sept. 12 at Harford Community College

The Chesapeake Gallery Exhibition: “Holidays and Other Things I’m Not Sure About” will be on display June 11-September 12, at Harford Community College, Student Center, Chesapeake Gallery.Artist Andrew Brown has exhibited his paintings and drawings nationally and internationally. He is a full-time instructor and graduate faculty member of the Department of Art and Art History at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

