TwirlTasTix Baton Twirling & Releve Dance is hosting an open house 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 11 at First Presbyterian Church, 224 N. Main St. in Bel Air. TwirlTasTix goal is to help young people develop confidence, team building skills, athleticism and artistry. The open house features Princess Mini Camp and free classes. Sign up at https://twirltastixreleve.com/