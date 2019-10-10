2019 Halloween Costume Contest & Trick or Treat comes to Festival at Bel Air Oct. 26

The 2019 Halloween Costume Contest & Trick or Treat event comes to Festival at Bel Air Oct. 26. Here are the details provided:

The 2019 Halloween Costume Contest & Trick or Treat event comes to Festival at Bel Air Oct. 26. Line up for the costume contest starts at 10:30 a.m. in front of Rite Aid. Trick or Treating is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All children in costume will receive candy and a trick or treat bag. Cash prizes will be awarded for best costumes. The event is to feature music and costumed super hero guests and a thank you gift for adults in attendance. The event will be held rain or shine. Festival at Bel Air is on Route 24 at Bel Air South Parkway.

For more information, visit www.festivalatbelair.com.