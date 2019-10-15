Author of “In Pursuit: The Hunt for the Beltway Snipers” to speak at Bel Air Library Oct. 26

David Reichenbaugh, author of “In Pursuit: The Hunt for the Beltway Snipers.” (Hypnotic Imagery, LLC, Rebecca O’Neill)

David Reichenbaugh, author of “In Pursuit: The Hunt for the Beltway Snipers,” is to discuss his book chronicling the snipers who terrorized the area in 2002 at the Bel Air Library on Oct. 26. Here are the details provided:

‘In Pursuit: The Hunt for the Beltway Snipers’

Bel Air Library hosts author David Reichenbaugh, whose book describes his experiences as MSP’s criminal intelligence operations commander while the snipers were on the loose in 2002

Bel Air, Md., October 11, 2019 — David Reichenbaugh, author of “In Pursuit: The Hunt for the Beltway Snipers,” will discuss his book Saturday, October 26, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue, in Bel Air. Books will be available for purchase and signing. The event is supported by the Bel Air Friends of HCPL.

Reichenbaugh’s book is a first-hand account of the compelling true crime story of the two men who terrorized the region in October 2002. Reichenbaugh was the Maryland State Police’s criminal intelligence operations commander and the commanding officer at the scene where the snipers were captured.

“David Reichenbaugh’s book captures those terrifying weeks 17 years ago when the Beltway Snipers were on the loose. His book accounts in great detail what happened from the perspective of the Maryland State Police’s criminal intelligence operations commander,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library.

Reichenbaugh’s career with the Maryland State Police started as a road trooper and continued on as a criminal investigator, undercover narcotics investigator, major violators supervisor and homicide and high-profile case investigator. He served as operations commander for the Criminal Intelligence Division after 9/11. After 23 years of service, Reichenbaugh retired from the Maryland State Police as a lieutenant and barrack commander in Cumberland.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

In addition to authoring “In Pursuit: The Hunt for the Beltway Snipers,” Reichenbaugh also contributes to “Homeland Security Today,” providing law enforcement articles and insights.