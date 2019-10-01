Eight Cecil and Harford County projects get Maryland Heritage Areas Authority mini-grant funding

Maryland Heritage Areas Authority mini-grant funding is going to projects that include an interpretive exhibit about the Rodgers Tavern in Perryville, a statue to commemorate Negro League player Ernest Burke in Havre de Grace and a mosaic project also in Havre de Grace among others. Here are the details provided:

Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway Announces Mini-Grants for Cecil, Harford Projects

Darlington, Md., September 27, 2019 – Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway, the local management entity for the Maryland Heritage Areas Program, has announced that eight Cecil and Harford County projects have received Maryland Heritage Areas Authority mini-grant funding.

While the funding comes from the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority, Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway applies for, administers and accounts for the distribution of the grants that are distributed in the Lower Susquehanna heritage area.

The organization took on the responsibility of serving as grant program manager for the benefit of the citizens of Cecil and Harford counties. All state allocated mini-grant funds are distributed to the award recipients.

Mini-grants were provided for eight projects*:

Cecil County Projects:

Town of Perryville, Rodgers Tavern: Tavern Folklore and More!, $4,000, to assist with an interpretive exhibit that will include five exhibit boards, framing of three architectural blueprints, and procurement of reproduction period clothing and accessories.

Port Deposit Heritage Corporation, Paw Paw Museum, $3,942, to catalogue artifacts and make them available to the public via an interactive kiosk.

Archeological Society of the Northern Chesapeake, Inc., $600, for analysis, conservation and public display of artifacts recovered during an archeological field investigation at Perry Point, including the bagging and labeling of artifacts for temporary display at the Perryville Branch Library, followed by a permanent interpretative display at the Perry Point Veterans Museum and a public lecture at the library.

Harford County Projects:

Ernest Burke Statue Committee, The Grand Slam for the Ernest Burke Statue in His Hometown of Havre de Grace, $10,000, to assist with the bronze sculpture in Tydings Park to salute the contributions of Ernest Burke, a Havre de Grace native, and his many baseball contributions as a Negro League player and to bring attention to how he used his athletic, spiritual, educational and social training from his hometown to become a renowned player with the Baltimore Elite Giants.

Havre de Grace Alliance, Lafayette Trail Mobile Application, $9,000, for a mobile app, with a phone and tablet-based application, to modernize the Lafayette Trail self-guided walking tour through Havre de Grace.

City of Havre de Grace, City Park Signage, $5,600, to replace current signage for Tydings Park, Hutchins Park, David Craig Park and Jean Roberts Park.

Havre de Grace Arts Collective, Mosaic Project, $5,000, to create small-scale presentations in the spirit of folk drama on street corners and other small venues that can stand alone or be used together.

Havre de Grace Maritime Museum, Marketing Materials for Underground Railroad Exhibit, $2,000, to support the design and creation of a booklet and trifold brochure about the Underground Railroad from a maritime perspective within the Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway area.

*These projects have been financed in part with state funds from the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority; an instrumentality of the State of Maryland. However, project contents or opinions do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority.

“We are pleased to assist our local heritage partners in securing this funding,” said Brigitte Carty, executive director of Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway. “Our organization provides this service on behalf of the community, the worthy projects and our heritage partners. On behalf of our board of directors, I congratulate the mini-grant recipients, wish them much success with their projects, and look forward to facilitating future funding assistance.”

Since its founding in 1992, the Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway has become one of Maryland’s leading conservation organizations. The organization’s focus is on the Upper Bay region, working with both the public and private sector to advocate for the protection and restoration of the area’s natural resource and cultural heritage as well as the creation of a land and water recreational trail system. For more information about Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway, visit www.upperbaytrails.com.