Harford County Chamber of Commerce honors Healthy Harford/Healthy Cecil partnership with award

The Harford County Chamber of Commerce recognized the Healthy Harford/Healthy Cecil, Inc. partnership with a Harford Award at a ceremony Oct. 17. Here are the details provided:

Healthy Harford/Healthy Cecil Receives Harford Award

Nonprofit is among seven businesses honored with the award in 2019

Healthy Harford/Healthy Cecil, Inc., a collaborative partnership dedicated to the health and wellness of the northern Chesapeake community, received a Harford Award in the nonprofit category from the Harford County Chamber of Commerce on October 17.

The Harford Award recognizes and honors businesses or organizations yearly that manifest a strong commitment to the Harford County business community. Recipients are chosen through a nomination process focused on business growth, increased employment, service to the community, unique and creative business strategies, technology innovation, support of public and private education, and a drive to enhance Harford County’s business climate.

Healthy Harford/Healthy Cecil was one of seven businesses presented with a Harford Award in 2019.

“We are so honored to receive a Harford Award,” said Bari Klein, executive director of Healthy Harford/Healthy Cecil. “Every day our partners work toward improving the health of our community by promoting healthy lifestyles for an enhanced quality of life. We are grateful for the recognition of our work by the Harford County Chamber of Commerce.”

Founded in 1993 by community leaders from University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, Harford County Health Department and Harford County Government, Healthy Harford/Healthy Cecil works to improve health and wellness in Harford and Cecil counties by promoting healthy lifestyles and building community partnerships.