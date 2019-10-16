HOWL-O-WEEN Canine Costume Contest at The Liriodendron Mansion Oct. 27

The Liriodendron Mansion is hosting a HOWL-O-WEEN Canine Costume Contest Oct. 27. Here are the details provided:

Bring your canine companion to the Liriodendron Sunday 10/27, 2:00pm, and parade your pooch in costume! We’ll award prizes and have snacks for pooches and their people. The HC Humane Society, Pets on Wheels, the 4H Dog Club, and Best Friends in Harford County will all be represented at the event. You can even get special treats and yummy holiday gifts for your furry friends from “My Canine Cucina”. Please join us for a howling good time! No advance registration needed. The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 W. Gordon St., Bel Air. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/347081522867835/