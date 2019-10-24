Klein’s Makes $6,000 Donation to Empty Stocking Fund of Harford County. Pictured, left to right, Jane Brown, co-founder of the Empty Stocking Fund; Sarah B. Klein and Marshall J. Klein, members of the Klein family of Harford County. According to Sarah Klein, “we have always believed in The Empty Stocking Fund, and supporting it is part of our mission to nourish and sustain the communities that we serve.” PHOTO CREDIT: MIKE BLUM. ALL RIGHTS RELEASED.

Members of the Klein family presented a check for a $6,000 donation by Klein’s ShopRite supermarkets to The Empty Stocking Fund of Harford County at a ceremony Oct. 16. Here are the details provided:

Klein’s ShopRite Stores Make $6,000 Donation to Empty Stocking Fund of Harford County

Part of Fund’s 2019 Efforts to Help Needy in Harford and Address “Food Insecurity”



Forest Hill, Maryland: A “big check” commemoration was held at Klein’s ShopRite of Forest Hill, Maryland, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, noting the donation of $6,000 by Klein’s ShopRite supermarkets to The Empty Stocking Fund of Harford County.

The sum was the result of the Klein family agreeing to donate a percentage of all receipts from Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from their six Harford County supermarkets, to the Fund. September 18 this year was celebrated as “ShopRite Partners in Caring — Help Fight Hunger” day for all ShopRite stores in six states. The six Klein’s ShopRite supermarkets in Harford County are located in Forest Hill, Main Street Bel Air, the Festival at Bel Air Shopping Center, Cardiff, Riverside and Aberdeen.

According to Marshall J. Klein, a member of the 4th generation of the Klein family in Harford County, “About 19,000 people in Harford County, about eight percent of the population here, including over 8,000 children, are ‘food insecure’ — meaning, that although these are families where many people are working, they aren’t earning enough to keep food on the table. It is our responsibility to our community to help address that need.”

Sarah B. Klein, also a member of the 4th generation of the Klein family in Harford County, and the family member who coordinates donations and charitable support, states that “we have always believed in The Empty Stocking Fund, and supporting it is part of our mission to nourish and sustain the communities that we serve.”

In accepting the donation, Empty Stocking Fund co-founder Jane Brown said, “This will once again help the Fund to help less fortunate families in Harford County.”

In 2019, The Empty Stocking Fund will help many children and senior citizens from thousands of Harford County families in need, according to Brown. “All monies collected are given back to the families for food, toys and even clothing,” Brown says. Full information about how to donate to the Fund, please visit The Empty Stocking Fund web site at EmptyStockingHC.org.