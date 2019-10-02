Patterson Mill High School, Fallston Middle School and Fountain Green Elementary School students read the most books during the Harford County Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge

Patterson Mill High School, Fallston Middle School and Fountain Green Elementary School were recognized as having the students who read the most books during the Harford County Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge. Here are the details provided:

Fountain Green Elementary School: Members of Fountain Green Elementary School receive their Summer Reading Challenge trophy from Harford County Public Library board of trustees members Susan H. Hazlett, Durbin Vido, Dominic Cottone, County Council Liaison Chad Shrodes, Alex Allman, Kenneth Avery, Nancy A. Brown, Student Representative David C. Oguh, Taryn Martin, Dwayne Adams and Library CEO Mary Hastler. (Photo Courtesy of Harford County Public Library)

Nearly 15,000 Participate in Summer Reading Challenge

More than 106,000 books read by Harford County children, teens during summer program

Belcamp, Md., October 2, 2019 — Nearly 15,000 children and teens participated in Harford County Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge, “A Universe of Stories,” from June 17 through August 31. They read 106,413 books, which equates to more than 15 miles of books, which if laid out end to end would stretch the distance between the Bel Air Library and the Whiteford Library.

Three schools–Patterson Mill High School, Fallston Middle School and Fountain Green Elementary School–received recognition as the high school, middle school and elementary school with the most participants. The schools were honored with a trophy presentation at Harford County Public Library’s board of trustees meeting September 19.

To participate, children from birth through Pre-K read or listened to 25 books. Those entering kindergarten through fifth grade read 10 books. Middle and high school students read three books. When registering, each participant received a tote bag, a reading log and coupon offers from sponsors. Upon completion, participants received a completion gift, certificate and voucher for an Aberdeen IronBirds game.

“This year’s Summer Reading Challenge participants found out how reading can take them to a brand new universe through books,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We hosted a lot of STEM and STREAM events which provided opportunities for participants to learn about topics as varied as outer space and aliens to horses and wildlife. In addition, we are very grateful for the support of our many local businesses who made this year’s Summer Reading Challenge possible.”

Sponsors of the Summer Reading Challenge included the Aberdeen IronBirds, Harford County Public Library Foundation, Bel Air Friends of Harford County Public Library, Klein’s ShopRite, Rosedale Federal Savings & Loan, Harford Day School, HAR-CO Credit Union, Maryland 529, Aberdeen Rotary Club, Wegmans, APG Federal Credit Union, The John Carroll School, M&T Bank, Berardino Family Trust, Darlington Friends of HCPL and Huether-McClelland Foundation.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. More than 1.6 million visitors use library services and resources each year. In 2018 Harford County Public Library was named one of America’s Star Libraries for the eighth time by Library Journal. This year, Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association’s first Excellence in Marketing Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.

Fallston Middle School: Members of Fallston Middle School receive their Summer Reading Challenge trophy from Harford County Public Library board of trustees members Susan H. Hazlett, Durbin Vido, Dominic Cottone, County Council Liaison Chad Shrodes, Alex Allman, Kenneth Avery, Nancy A. Brown, Student Representative David C. Oguh, Taryn Martin, Dwayne Adams and Library CEO Mary Hastler. (Photo Courtesy of Harford County Public Library)