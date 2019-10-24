Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Oct. 25-27)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include a Halloween Costume Contest & Trick or Treat event at Festival at Bel Air Saturday, a Trick or Treat in downtown Bel Air on Saturday and a Fallapalooza at Oak Grove Baptist Church on Sunday.

Friday, Oct. 25

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Oct. 25

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Oct. 25

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx



Saturday, Oct. 26

2019 Halloween Costume Contest & Trick or Treat at Festival shopping center, Oct. 26

The 2019 Halloween Costume Contest & Trick or Treat event comes to Festival at Bel Air Oct. 26. Line up for the costume contest starts at 10:30 a.m. in front of Rite Aid. Trick or Treating is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All children in costume will receive candy and a trick or treat bag. Cash prizes will be awarded for best costumes. The event is to feature music and costumed super hero guests and a thank you gift for adults in attendance. The event will be held rain or shine. Festival at Bel Air is on Route 24 at Bel Air South Parkway.

For more information, visit www.festivalatbelair.com.

Trick or Treat in downtown Bel Air, Oct. 26

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance is hosting a Trick or Treat in downtown Bel Air event from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26. Participating businesses will be identified with a Trick-or-Treat poster outside their store front. Trick-or-Treaters are free to start anywhere they would like on the route. This is a free event for families, however all children should be accompanied by an adult. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1951271518309769/?active_tab=about

Author of “In Pursuit: The Hunt for the Beltway Snipers” to speak at Bel Air Library Oct. 26

David Reichenbaugh, author of “In Pursuit: The Hunt for the Beltway Snipers,” will discuss his book Saturday, October 26, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue, in Bel Air. For details, https://bit.ly/2qa6R0u



Classic Rock Reflections at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Oct. 26

St. Matthew Lutheran Church presents Classic Rock Reflections, a free performance featuring the local band The Rat Pack 5 p.m. Sept. 28. St. Matthew Lutheran Church is at 1200 E. Churchill Rd. In Bel Air. For details, visit http://www.smlc.org/.



Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Oct. 26

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market celebrates 44 years of serving locally produced fruit, produce, meats and more to the Harford County community this season. The market takes place every Saturday April 13 through December 21 at the Mary Risteau Courthouse parking lot at 2 S. Bond Street in downtown Bel Air. Market hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. April through mid-November and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. mid-November until the Saturday before Christmas. For details, visit https://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Oct. 26

The Havre de Grace Farmers Market opened May 4 and continues through Nov. 23. Market hours are 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Hutchins Park on Congress Ave. The HdG Farmers Market has a diverse selection of produce, breads, treats, dairy products, and honey. Along with prepared foods, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com/



Sunday, Oct. 27

Fallapalooza at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Oct. 27

Oak Grove Baptist Church hosts Fallapalooza 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the church, 2106 Churchville Rd., Bel Air. The event features a 200-foot zip line, bungee jumps, inflatables, trunk or treat, hay ride, archery, and more! All attractions are free. Food is for sale from Pit n Pinchers. Skip the line – register at www.oakgrovebaptist.com/fall.



Coming next . . .

TwirlTasTix Baton & Releve Dance open house Halloween Fun Night, Oct. 28

TwirlTasTix Baton & Releve Dance is hosting an open house Halloween Fun Night at 6 p.m. Oct. 28. Come in your Halloween costume and learn to twirl and dance while enjoying Halloween games and fun. The event is open to new and experienced twirlers and dancers ages 3 and up. Learn from instructors an watch skilled twirlers and dancers perform. Prizes will be awarded for best costume. To register and for more information, email twirltastixreleve@gmail.com or visit twirltastixreleve.com.

Screech’s Night Owl 5K, Nov. 1

Screech’s Night Owl 5K is a 5K glow run in support of Harford Community College student athlete scholarships. The event starts at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College. Participants will enjoy a brand new course through the HCC campus and athletic facilities. Refreshments, wearable glow items, and a premium long-sleeve race t-shirt (must register by October 14 to guarantee a shirt) will be provided to each runner. Medals will be awarded to the top male and female overall and top three male and female in each age category. Entry fees are $30 in advance (pre-registration by October 28) or $35. The event is presented by APG Federal Credit Union. To register: www.harford.edu/screech

Tom Prasada-Rao performs at the Liriodendron, Nov. 3

Music at the Mansion presents singer-songwriter Tom Prasada-Rao 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Liriodendron, 502 W Gordon St, Bel Air. Called a “virtual world music ensemble rolled into one guy” and “the most compelling presence to emerge in the singer-songwriter genre … in a long time”, Tom is a masterful musician and extraordinary songwriter. His music combines folk with an R&B flavor – melodic, ambitious, and reverent. Born in Ethiopia of Indian parents and raised in Washington DC, Tom is an award-winning performer, teacher, producer, and a distinctive voice. This is someone you definitely want to see!Tickets $15 each for adults, $7 for children ages 6 – 12, and free for under 6. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets. Tickets also available by phone (410-879-4424) or at the door. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. http://www.tomprasadarao.com/ Music at the Mansion is supported in part by a grant from Maryland State Arts Council through Harford County Cultural Arts Board, by a grant from Harford County, and by MusicLand.

One Maryland One Book author to visit Abingdon Library, Nov. 5

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, the 2019 One Maryland One Book author of “What the Eyes Don’t See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City,” is to discuss her book 7 p.m., Nov. 5 at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon. For details, visit https://bit.ly/2odP1ZD

John Carroll Fall Musical, Nov. 8-10

The John Carroll School’s award-winning theatre department will present their Fall Musical on November 8-10. Visit johncarroll.org/fallmusical for full details and to purchase tickets, but here’s a hint about what to expect: trouble in River City! This six-time Tony award-winning musical features fast-talking, traveling salesman and swindler, Harold Hill, who cons the citizens of River City, Iowa into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize – despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain’s fall. Don’t miss this classic, witty, charming musical come to life on the John Carroll stage at 703 E. Churchville Rd. Show times are Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9 at 7:00 p.m., and Saturday, November 9 and Sunday, November 10 at 2:00 p.m.

The Brothers Four performs at The John Carroll School, Nov. 12

The folk quartet The Brothers Four performs 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at The John Carroll School. The program features a special performance by The John Carroll School chorus as well as a chorus of local elementary school students. From the band website: “The Brothers Four were pioneers in the ‘folk revival’, and of the few groups from those times still performing today, they remain one of the best known and most popular. Their all-acoustic performances consist of guitars, banjo, mandolin, upright bass, and of course the trademark rich blend of their four voices. An evening with this quartet is an unforgettable time of pure, acoustic music and entertainment. Tickets are $15 and $10 for students. Purchase tickets at johncarroll.org/brothersfour.

Bel Air Christmas Parade, Dec. 1

The Bel Air 2019 Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting is scheduled Dec. 1 on Main Street. The event starts with a concert in front of the courthouse on Main Street at 2:30 p.m. The parade begins at 3:30 p.m. and ends at 4:15 p.m. in Shamrock Park with holiday music, free cookies, hot chocolate and a bonfire. The event concludes with a 5 p.m. tree lighting in Shamrock Park. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/346490316256902/



Ongoing . . .

“Women of the Turf” Exhibition, Oct. 4-Dec. 20

The Women of the Turf exhibit, which honors women in Maryland and beyond who have excelled in all aspects of equestrian sport, including thoroughbred farm owners, trainers, jockeys, and journalists, will be on display at the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College Oct. 4 through Dec. 20. Exhibit hours are Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m., Thursdays from 3-5 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon, and first Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Admission is free, except at the opening on October 4. For details, visit www.harford.edu/womenoftheturf.



Final art show of the season at The Liriodendron Mansion, Oct. 20-Nov. 10

The Liriodendron Mansion’s Gallery hosts its final art show of the season starting Oct. 20 and continuing through Nov. 10. The exhibit features the works of Trevor Slade, Bryan O’Neil, John Hardwicke, and Brent Crothers. Hours are Wednesdays from 1 to 7 pm and Sundays from 1 to 4 pm. The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 W. Gordon St. in Bel Air. For details, visit https://liriodendron.com/art-gallery/.



