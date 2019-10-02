Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Oct. 4-6)

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s House Party Concert Series features the band Crack the Sky 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St.

Friday, Oct. 4

House Party Concert Series features the band Crack the Sky, Oct. 4

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s House Party Concert Series features the band Crack the Sky 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St. Tickets are $35. For tickets, visit https://downtownbelair.com/house-party/?fbclid=IwAR0qI-Dmfh4AxheOHAilm1odVCNDJtRhYQ5B6dHRhhvXkf6rVtMqtw8KBCE

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, Oct. 4

Downtown Havre de Grace celebrates its First Fridays event 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 4. The event features bands, food trucks, vendors, store specials, a kids zone and a classic car show. For details, visit https://explorehavredegrace.com/event/first-friday-3/.

“Women of the Turf” Exhibition Opening, Oct. 4

Harford Community College’s “Women of the Turf” exhibit that honors women in Maryland and beyond who have excelled in all aspects of equestrian sport will open during a 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 event at the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College. The event will be followed by a Reception and Award Presentation: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the college’s Chesapeake Center. Attendees will meet special guest Kathy Kusner, Olympic medalist and first licensed female jockey in the United States, and celebrate photojournalists Cappy Jackson and Lydia Williams, the 2019 recipients of the Robert and Anne Heighe Award for Excellence in Equestrian Journalism. Tickets cost $50 and include heavy hors d’oeuvres and beer/wine and are available at tickets.harford.edu. Info: www.harford.edu/womenoftheturf.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Oct. 4

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Oct. 4

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx

Saturday, Oct. 5

Darlington Apple Festival, Oct. 5

The Darlington Apple Festival comes to Shuresville Road in Darlington 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5. The festival features an apple pie contest, a corn hole tournament, hay rides and pony rides. For details, visit http://www.darlingtonapplefestival.org/

2019 Havre de Grace Out of the Darkness Walk, Oct. 5

The 2019 Havre de Grace Out of the Darkness Walk to fight suicide and raise awareness about mental health comes to Havre de Grace’s Tydings Park 8:30 a.m. to noon on Oct. 5. To register, visit https://afsp.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=6085

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Oct. 5

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market celebrates 44 years of serving locally produced fruit, produce, meats and more to the Harford County community this season. The market takes place every Saturday April 13 through December 21 at the Mary Risteau Courthouse parking lot at 2 S. Bond Street in downtown Bel Air. Market hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. April through mid-November and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. mid-November until the Saturday before Christmas. For details, visit https://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Oct. 5

The Havre de Grace Farmers Market opened May 4 and continues through Nov. 23. Market hours are 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Hutchins Park on Congress Ave. The HdG Farmers Market has a diverse selection of produce, breads, treats, dairy products, and honey. Along with prepared foods, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com/





Sunday, Oct. 6

Harford Plein Air Festival reception, Oct. 6

The Harford Plein Air Festival, a juried plein air painting competition and art sale, brings 30 artists to the Liriodendron Mansion, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 for a reception and exhibit of their work Oct. 6. Members of the Upper Chesapeake Chorus of Sweet Adelines International are to perform. The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 W. Gordon St. in Bel Air. For details, visit http://harfordchambermd.chambermaster.com/events/details/5th-annual-harford-plein-air-festival-meet-the-artists-8439

Coming next . . .

College Career Fair at APGFCU Arena, Oct. 16

Harford County Public Schools is hosting a College Career Fair 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Harford Community College’s APGFCU Arena. The event is free and open to the public, including parents and students from surrounding counties. It features more than 130 colleges and universities, including trade and technical schools, Military Academies and United States Armed Forces, local businesses representing a variety of technical, business and STEM occupations, hundreds of opportunities for future college/career plans, more than 30 HCPS School Counselors on-hand to answer college and career questions. Seminars to include: Financial Aid Seminar: Finding Money for College – 6:30 – 7:00 p.m. and Student-Athlete Seminar: Initial Eligibility Overview -7:15 – 7:45 p.m. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/909189562779292/

New Covenant Christian School open house, Oct. 18

New Covenant Christian School is hosting an open house 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18. The 20-year-old K-12 school teaches grammar, logic and rhetoric stages with a focus on Christ. For more information: http://www.newcovenantchristianschool.org.

Screech’s Night Owl 5K, Nov. 1

Screech’s Night Owl 5K is a 5K glow run in support of Harford Community College student athlete scholarships. The event starts at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College. Participants will enjoy a brand new course through the HCC campus and athletic facilities. Refreshments, wearable glow items, and a premium long-sleeve race t-shirt (must register by October 14 to guarantee a shirt) will be provided to each runner. Medals will be awarded to the top male and female overall and top three male and female in each age category. Entry fees are $30 in advance (pre-registration by October 28) or $35. The event is presented by APG Federal Credit Union. To register: www.harford.edu/screech

One Maryland One Book author to visit Abingdon Library, Nov. 5

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, the 2019 One Maryland One Book author of “What the Eyes Don’t See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City,” is to discuss her book 7 p.m., Nov. 5 at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon. For details, visit https://bit.ly/2odP1ZD

The Brothers Four performs at The John Carroll School, Nov. 12

The folk quartet The Brothers Four performs 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at The John Carroll School. The program features a special performance by The John Carroll School chorus as well as a chorus of local elementary school students. From the band website: “The Brothers Four were pioneers in the ‘folk revival’, and of the few groups from those times still performing today, they remain one of the best known and most popular. Their all-acoustic performances consist of guitars, banjo, mandolin, upright bass, and of course the trademark rich blend of their four voices. An evening with this quartet is an unforgettable time of pure, acoustic music and entertainment. Tickets are $15 and $10 for students. Purchase tickets at johncarroll.org/brothersfour.

Bel Air Christmas Parade, Dec. 1

The Bel Air 2019 Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting is scheduled Dec. 1 on Main Street. The event starts with a concert in front of the courthouse on Main Street at 2:30 p.m. The parade begins at 3:30 p.m. and ends at 4:15 p.m. in Shamrock Park with holiday music, free cookies, hot chocolate and a bonfire. The event concludes with a 5 p.m. tree lighting in Shamrock Park. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/346490316256902/

Ongoing . . .

“Women of the Turf” Exhibition, Oct. 4-Dec. 20

The Women of the Turf exhibit, which honors women in Maryland and beyond who have excelled in all aspects of equestrian sport, including thoroughbred farm owners, trainers, jockeys, and journalists, will be on display at the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College Oct. 4 through Dec. 20. Exhibit hours are Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m., Thursdays from 3-5 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon, and first Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Admission is free, except at the opening on October 4. For details, visit www.harford.edu/womenoftheturf.

