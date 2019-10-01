University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health leaders participate in community project

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health leaders collected socks and bagged lunches for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil Counties and assembled literacy kits for children Hall’s Cross Roads Elementary School. Here are the details provided:

Members of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health’s DL+ team prepared 140 lunches September 19 during a community project in partnership with the United Way of Central Maryland and Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil Counties. (Photo Courtesy of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health)

Group collects more than 1,100 pairs of socks, makes sandwiches and assembles literacy kits

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health’s DL+ team (UM UCH leaders, supervisor-level and above) participated in a community project on September 19 that benefitted Harford County elementary schools and students. The project was completed in partnership with the United Way of Central Maryland and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil Counties.

The DL+ team collected more than 1,100 pairs of black and white crew socks that were given to school nurses for distribution at Hall’s Cross Roads, Magnolia and William Paca/Old Post Road elementary schools.

The team also made 140 healthy bagged lunches that were given to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil Counties.

In addition, 50 literacy kits were made and delivered to Hall’s Cross Roads Elementary School. The kits included a Bernstein Bears book about going to the doctor, a doctor’s kit, bookmarks and inspirational notes.

“A big part of our culture at Upper Chesapeake is a focus on our patients, their families and our larger community,” said Vickie Ensor Bands MSN, MSA, RN, director, community outreach and health improvement, for University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health. “Healthy lives depend on education and essentials like a good lunch. Not only was it fun for us, but knowing it was helping kids in our community, we were all in.”

