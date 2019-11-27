Carol Wright to represent Abingdon on Harford County Public Library Board of Trustees

Community volunteer Carol Wright was recently appointed to the Harford County Public Library Board of Trustees. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Public Library Appoints Carol Wright to Board of Trustees

Carol Wright

(Photo by Danielle Arcilesi Photography)

Belcamp, Md., November 27, 2019 — Carol Wright, a community volunteer with extensive experience in nonprofits and large corporations, was appointed to the Harford County Public Library Board of Trustees for a five-year term representing the Abingdon area.

She joins 10 other members of the Board of Trustees: Alex M. Allman, chairperson, representing the Bel Air area; Susan H. Hazlett, vice chairperson, representing the Fallston area; Durbin P. Vido, treasurer, representing the Bel Air area; Dwayne R. Adams, representing the Jarrettsville area; Dr. William B. Allen, representing the Northern County; Kenneth R. Avery, representing the Aberdeen area; Nancy A. Brown, representing the Bel Air area; Taryn J. Martin, representing the Havre de Grace area; Councilman Chad R. Shrodes, County Council liaison; and David C. Oguh, student representative.

“We are so fortunate to have Carol Wright join our Board of Trustees,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Her experience in brand-building, marketing and customer service will be helpful to us as we work to provide the best possible library experience to our customers.”

An active community member, Wright is a volunteer delivery driver and Council of State representative with Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland; hospice respite caregiver for Amedisys Hospice; and a volunteer for University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. She has also served as a library volunteer at Prospect Mill Elementary School for Harford County Public Schools.

In addition, she founded the Circle of Hope – Widow Support Group and serves on the board of the Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County, as co-chair of the Membership and Outreach Committee.

Previously, she served as vice president at Bank of America in Atlanta and worked for the Army and Air Force Exchange Service in various roles.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Indiana University.

For more than 73 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 6.3 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, attending classes and events. In 2019, Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association’s first Excellence in Marketing Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.