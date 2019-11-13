Harford County Public Library Foundation gala raises more than $100,000

Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 15th annual gala raised more than $100,000 for its STREAM programs and initiatives. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Public Library Foundation Raises More Than $100,000 at 15th Annual Gala

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman; Mary Hastler, CEO, Harford County Public Library; Jenny Dombeck, foundation director, Harford County Public Library; Cindy Mumby, director of governmental & community relations, Harford County, enjoy Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 15 th annual gala, “Zilla: An Evening in the Stacks–The King of the Galas,” November 2 at the Abingdon Library. (Photo by Aven Love Studios)

Belcamp, Md., November 13, 2019– Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 15th annual gala, “Zilla: An Evening in the Stacks–The King of the Galas,” raised more than $100,000 the evening of November 2 at the recently renovated and reopened Abingdon Library.

The funds raised will be used to support Harford County Public Library’s STREAM (STEM plus reading and art) programs and initiatives.

The gala’s theme focused on the original 1954 movie “Godzilla.” The more than 700 guests escaped to Japan and enjoyed an evening of classic surprises with a modern flare.

The evening featured catering provided by Water’s Edge Catering and Matsuri Japanese Restaurant; desserts from Klein’s ShopRite plus beverages courtesy of Coffee Coffee, Jim’s Bottleworks, Klein’s ShopRite and Sierra Nevada. The sake and bourbon bar was provided by Beard’s Hill Liquors.

Entertainment included music by Mood Swings; karaoke by Iceman Entertainment; and koto by Yuriko Gandolfo from the Washington Toho Koto Society.

A live auction was conducted by Derek Hopkins and was assisted by master of ceremonies Kristy Breslin from WJZ-TV.

The auction featured an all-day off-shore fishing excursion; 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame weekend with Derek Jeter; an Italian-inspired dinner for eight with former Bad Company bassist, personal chef and sommelier, Paul Cullen; a Thanksgiving dinner for 20; a farm-to-freezer package with fresh meats and ice cream from Harford County farmers; naming of a street in the Town of Bel Air; dinner in the wine room at Water’s Edge; an Orioles opening day package; a child’s birthday party in the Bel Air Library’s Children’s Department; and tickets to a year of celebrations in Harford County.

In addition, an 18 karat white gold and diamond bracelet and ring, donated by Saxon’s Diamond Centers, were raffled the evening of the gala.

“This year’s gala was truly a community celebration,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Many thanks to our record number of sponsors, our amazing volunteers and all who attended. The funds raised at this year’s gala will be used in new STREAM classes, workshops and technology for our children, teens and adults. Reading and the arts compliment science, technology, engineering and math so well, and we are grateful to the gala supporters for furthering our STREAM initiatives.”

The Platinum Sponsor was Klein’s ShopRite. Anniversary Sponsors were Richardson’s Flowers & Gifts and Saxon’s Diamond Centers.

The Presenting Sponsors were BGE, GFL Environmental, The Kelly Group and Water’s Edge Catering.

Headlining Sponsors were The Daily Record, Huether-McClelland Foundation, Web IXI, M&T Bank, Rainbow International Restoration and Revolution Event Design and Production.

Premier Sponsors were Absolute Investigative Services, APGFCU, Boss Hogg Sportfishing, Chesapeake Bank of Maryland, CEM, Comcast, Cort Events, DEX Imaging, Frank Hajek & Associates, P.A., Freedom Federal Credit Union, Harford Community College, Harford Mutual Insurance Company, Mary and Mark Hastler, Keene Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, Lockheed Martin, Point Breeze Credit Union, PNC Bank, Wegmans, WSMT Insurance and WXCY 103.7.

Supporting Sponsors were Baker & Taylor, Bel Air Friends of HCPL, Chesapeake Employers Insurance, Coffee Coffee, Paige and Bill Cox, Jeff and Jean Foulk, Greater Harford Committee, Harford County Government, Howard Bank, Jim’s BottleWorks, Jonathan Shimaitis & Morgan Stanley, Library Interiors, Peabody Press, McDonell Consulting Group, Select Event Group, Thompson’s Moving Inc., University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, Weyrich, Cronin & Sorra, and Lou and Linda Wienecke.

Contributing Sponsors were Jessica Brockmeyer & James Sheehy, Mark and Pam DiBerardino, Al and Gail Jackson, Sharon and Brian Lipford, Dave and Colleen Patzer, Terry and Steve Troy, ACER Exhibits & Events, Advanced Eye Care, Armstrong, Beard’s Hill Liquors, Boyle Buick GMC, Boyle & Kahoe Real Estate, Christopher Schafer Clothier, Crabby Axe Throwing, Debbie’s Mane Concern, Law Offices of Anthony J. DiPaula, P.A., Forest Hill Health & Rehab Center, Frederick Ward Associates, Harford Bank, Harford County Chamber of Commerce, The Homecoming Project, Inc., Insurance Force, Ivy Hill Land Services, The Local Oyster, MediaWise, Inc., MidAtlantic Photographic LLC, MNS Group, Oak Contracting, LLC, Party Party Event Rentals Inc., RSM US LLP, Sanctuary Title, SunTrust Private Wealth, Sierra Nevada, Town of Bel Air, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, True Cycling Fitness Studio, Wells Fargo Advisors and White Glove Rentals.

Next year’s 16th annual gala takes place November 7, 2020, at the Abingdon Library. Tickets go on sale August 7.

Harford County Public Library Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established to raise funds to augment the financial resources of Harford County Public Library and to promote awareness of its services.

For more than 73 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 6.3 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, attending classes and events. In 2019, Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association’s first Excellence in Marketing Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.