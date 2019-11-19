Harford County Public Library presents awards to staff members

Carly Reighard, assistant branch manager II, children’s, at the Bel Air Library (right), receives the Roenna Fahrney Recognition Award on Staff Day from Beth LaPenotiere, senior administrator-public services (left); Kathy Cogar, chief financial officer; and Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. (Photo Courtesy of Harford County Public Library)

Harford County Public Library staff members were recognized at its annual Staff Day. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Public Library Presents Roenna Fahrney Awards, Honors Staff for Service Anniversaries

Belcamp, Md., November 15, 2019 — Harford County Public Library presented Roenna Fahrney Recognition Awards to Emmaleigh Dever, Beth Palardy and Carly Reighard at its annual Staff Day on October 14. In addition, several staff members were recognized for service anniversaries.

The Roenna Fahrney Recognition Award honors the exceptional performance of staff members who demonstrate outstanding service to the community spirit. The award is named in honor of Roenna Fahrney, who was library director from 1957-78. Library staff members nominate their peers for the award.

Dever is a page at the Bel Air Library. She was honored with the award fordemonstrating the highest level of professionalism, working tirelessly to ensure that each library customer receives an “awesome” experience and sharing her talents with the rest of her department and the staff.

Palardy is a circulation supervisor at the Abingdon Library. She consistently demonstrates excellent internal and external customer service that contributes to the library’s mission.

Reighard serves as the assistant branch manager II, children’s, at the Bel Air Library. She was honored for her impact and ability to support her staff while providing exceptional internal and external customer service.

Also at Staff Day, service awards were provided to staff members. Among those recognized were Margie Hash for 35 years of service; Kristen DeLambo and Lisa Pounds for 30 years; and Andrea Beichler, Amy Kraft and Margaret Polischeck for 25 years.

“We have the most super awesome staff at Harford County Public Library,” said Mary Hastler, CEO. “Our team members work hard to make sure our customers have a great experience every time they visit the library or go online to use our resources. I am so proud of our staff and congratulate them for their achievements.”

For more than 73 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 6.3 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, attending classes and events. In 2019, Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association’s first Excellence in Marketing Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.