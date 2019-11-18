Heritage Mazda and Vehicles for Change award cars to families in need of transportation

Heritage Mazda and Vehicles for Change awarded five cars to families who were dependent on public transportation during a grand re-opening ceremony Nov. 15 at Heritage Mazda Bel Air in Fallston. Here are the details provided:

Heritage Divisional President Constantine Spivak with Alexandra Alexander, one of the five recipients who received a car today from Vehicles for Change and Heritage Mazda Bel Air. (Photo courtesy of MileOne Autogroup)

HERITAGE MAZDA BEL AIR AND VEHICLES FOR CHANGE AWARD FIVE CARS TO FAMILIES

Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz and County Executive Barry Glassman participate in celebration

(Bel Air, Md) – In celebration of the grand re-opening of Heritage Mazda Bel Air at its new, state-of-the-art location at 1800 Belair Road in Fallston, Md, Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz and Harford County Executive Barry Glassman joined representatives from Heritage Mazda and Vehicles for Change today to present five cars to families who are currently dependent on public transportation.

“One of my missions is to make sure that we lift folks up that live in the community, that they can enjoy all the great things that Harford County has to offer,” said Harford County Executive Barry Glassman during today’s event. “And you need a vehicle to get to work, to get a job, to lift your family up … Thank you, [Heritage], for your work here in the community and in number of areas supporting and lifting people up.”

The event was a continuation of a longstanding partnership between MileOne Autogroup, the parent company of Heritage, and Vehicles for Change – throughout which they have awarded more than 40 families with vehicles. Both organizations believe that transportation is transformative and that with access to a vehicle, people are afforded the freedom to get to their jobs, schools, grocery stores, places of worship and health care facilities without having to rely on others for ways to get there.

“Vehicles for Change can’t do this alone, and without partners like Heritage and MileOne, we wouldn’t be helping as many families as we do,” said Martin Schwartz, president and founder of Vehicles for Change. “They go beyond just donating cars. When we need equipment, they find us equipment. When we have graduates of the Full Circle Auto Repair and Training Center, they find them jobs. Whenever we need something, they are there.”

Those who received vehicles included:

Renata Hutchins, a mother of two, who works in Cecil County.

Alexandra Alexander, a foster care awardee and hairstylist who works in Montgomery County.

Jazmon Lankford, a mother of two, who is a teacher in Wicomico County.

Aleshia Carroll, a mother of three, who works in Charles County.

Fadina Middleton, a mother and Harford County resident who shared today that she previously would have to walk one to two hours to her place of employment when buses weren’t running.

“We are proud to be a part of the Harford County community and to be able to help families here and across the region gain the freedom to do what they need and what they want to do through vehicle ownership,” said Constantine Spivak, divisional president of Heritage.

Heritage Mazda Bel Air, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, will continue the re-opening celebration with an event on Saturday November 16th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with exclusive savings, great prizes and complimentary food and drinks. For more information, visit www.heritagemazdabelair.com.

MileOne Autogroup represents 28 automobile brands with 82 franchises operating at 42 dealership locations under the Hall, Heritage, Herb Gordon and MotorWorld groups. MileOne Autogroup also operates eight body shops and provides leasing services through Allstate Leasing. The MileOne Autogroup model provides for all the automotive needs of its customers conveniently, on their own terms. MileOne Autogroup is the largest automotive sales and service delivery network in the Mid-Atlantic area with dealerships located throughout Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and North Carolina. For more information on MileOne, visit www.mileone.com.

Vehicles for Change (VFC) is an innovative nonprofit organization that accepts and repairs donated cars, providing reliable transportation to worthy families while offering valuable automotive technician training to those in need. Since 1999, VFC has empowered over 6,000 low-income families across Maryland, Virginia, and Detroit Michigan, to achieve economic and personal independence. Cars are awarded at a low cost to qualified individuals that apply through social service partnering agencies. Through the Full Circle Auto Repair and Training Center, VFC works with ex-offenders and under/unemployed individuals, trains them to become ASE-certified mechanics, and places them in meaningful employment opportunities. VFC’s Full Circle Auto Repair and Training Center is a full-service automotive garage—a social enterprise that funds the mission of the organization and provides discounted service with a labor rate that is almost 30% lessthan most repair shops in the area. For additional information about Vehicles for Change, or to donate a vehicle, visit www.vehiclesforchange.org or call 855-820-7990. Follow the organization on Facebook and Twitter @vehicles4change, and explore their official hashtag “#vehicles4change.”