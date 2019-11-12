Holiday Tea with Santa at Abingdon Library Dec. 7

Harford County Public Library Foundation is hosting a tea with Santa and friends Dec. 7 at the Abingdon Library. Here are the details provided:

Holiday Tea with Santa and Friends on December 7

Harford County Public Library Foundation hosts a festive celebration for children and adults

Abingdon, Md., November 7, 2019 — Harford County Public Library Foundation hosts a festive holiday tea with Santa and his friends on Saturday, December 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

The event features indoor ice skating, holiday crafts and entertainment, a virtual trip to the North Pole, photos with Santa and his friends, and more.

Sponsors of the holiday tea are Coffee Coffee and Klein’s ShopRite.

“Our foundation’s holiday tea in the newly renovated Abingdon Library will be a lot of fun for both children and adults, ” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Families are sure to make many happy holiday memories at this very special event.”

The cost is $5 per child and $10 per adult. Tickets may be purchased through EventBrite at https://hcplholidaytea.eventbrite.com.

Harford County Public Library Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established to raise funds to augment the financial resources of Harford County Public Library and to promote awareness of its services.

For more than 73 years, Harford County Public Library has provided our communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year we interacted with our residents more than 6.3 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting our branches and website, attending classes and events. In 2019, Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association’s first Excellence in Marketing Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.